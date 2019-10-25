Coldplay Releases Music Video for 'Orphans'

Coldplay have announced the global release of their eighth album, Everyday Life, on Friday, November 22 via Parlophone / Atlantic on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats, with two US-only vinyl versions available via Third Man Records on standard black and limited edition gold. The 53-minute double album is divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset.

Two songs from the album, Orphans and Arabesque, are available to download / stream now alongside lyric videos. A 7-inch vinyl single featuring both songs is also available now via Third Man Records.

The music video for Orphans premiered today on YouTube - watch below!

Both tracks were produced by The Dream Team. Arabesque features vocals from Stromae and horns by Femi Kuti and his band.

The album's cover image is based around a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland's great-grandfather's band. The artwork was teased last week in mysterious posters and billboards all around the world, from São Paulo to Tokyo.

The album's tracklisting - unveiled via classified ads in the hometown newspapers of Coldplay's members (in Flintshire, Exeter, Southampton and Fife) - is as follows:

Sunrise

Sunrise

Church

Trouble In Town

BrokEn

Daddy

WOTW / POTP

Arabesque

When I Need A Friend

Sunset

Guns

Orphans

Èkó

Cry Cry Cry

Old Friends

بنی آدم

Champion Of The World

Everyday Life

The first details of Everyday Life were revealed earlier this week when the band mailed typed, hand-signed notes to 500 Coldplay fans around the world.





