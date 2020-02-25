Coldplay Releases 'Champion Of The World' Video

Article Pixel Feb. 25, 2020  

Coldplay have today premiered the video for "Champion Of The World," from their critically-lauded new album Everyday Life.

Watch below!

The video was filmed in Los Angeles by French director Cloé Bailly.

Says Cloé: "The video is about this magic power that kids have to switch off from reality and jump into their own world."

The video comes hot on the heels of the video for "Cry Cry Cry," which was directed by Dakota Johnson and Cory Bailey.

The band's new Coldplay Reimagined acoustic EP / short film is also out this week on Apple Music. It features Chris Martin & Jonny Buckland's stripped-back performances of "Cry Cry Cry," "BrokEn" and "Champion Of The World" from Everyday Life, and is available at https://apple.co/coldplay.

Coldplay Releases 'Champion Of The World' Video
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 For 54 Straight Months In Key Demo
  • Lakeshore Premiere Video for Single 'Mountain View'
  • mxmtoon Shares 'fever dream' Music Video
  • RATINGS: THE BACHELOR Holds Off THE VOICE Return in Demos on Monday
  • Justine Blazer Inks a Publishing Deal with Copperline Music Group
  • Afro Nation Portugal 2020 Announce Third Wave Of Artists