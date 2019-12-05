Coldplay Joins Billie Eilish, Blink-182, and More for 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO

iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, which also has a greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced today that Coldplay will join the lineup for the third annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One. The sold out event, hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally-syndicated The Woody Show, will also feature performances from Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, blink-182, The Lumineers, Rex Orange County, SHAED at the historic, "Fabulous" Forum in Los Angeles on January 18, 2020 to celebrate everything Alternative Rock.

The star-studded event will livestream exclusively on LiveXLive.com and broadcast live across over 70 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations.

Through January 10, iHeartRadio will give Alt-Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win a trip to Los Angeles to attend iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. The promotion will run across more than 85 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.

Capital One is the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. Additional proud partners of this year's event include Harrisburg University of Science & Technology, Movember, Musician's Institute and My Computer Career.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO is part of iHeartMedia's roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Tour presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival Tour presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO is an iHeartMedia Production. For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/alterego.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice





