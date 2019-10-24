Coldplay Announces Eighth Album EVERYDAY LIFE
Coldplay have today announced the global release of their eighth album, Everyday Life, on Friday, November 22 via Parlophone / Atlantic on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats, with two US-only vinyl versions available via Third Man Records on standard black and limited edition gold. The 53-minute double album is divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset.
Two songs from the album, Orphans and Arabesque, are available to download / stream now alongside lyric videos. A 7-inch vinyl single featuring both songs is also available now via Third Man Records.
The music video for Orphans will premiere tomorrow (October 25) at 8am EST / 5am PST on YouTube.
Both tracks were produced by The Dream Team. Arabesque features vocals from Stromae and horns by Femi Kuti and his band.
The album's cover image is based around a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland's great-grandfather's band. The artwork was teased last week in mysterious posters and billboards all around the world, from São Paulo to Tokyo.
The album's tracklisting - unveiled via classified ads in the hometown newspapers of Coldplay's members (in Flintshire, Exeter, Southampton and Fife) - is as follows:
Sunrise
Sunrise
Church
Trouble In Town
BrokEn
Daddy
WOTW / POTP
Arabesque
When I Need A Friend
Sunset
Guns
Orphans
Èkó
Cry Cry Cry
Old Friends
بنی آدم
Champion Of The World
Everyday Life
The first details of Everyday Life were revealed earlier this week when the band mailed typed, hand-signed notes to 500 Coldplay fans around the world.
On November 2nd Coldplay will perform for the sixth time as musical guest on NBC's Saturday Night Live.