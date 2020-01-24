Cold War Kids Release STRINGS & KEYS Acoustic EP

Cold War Kids have unveiled STRINGS & KEYS, an all-new EP collecting exclusive acoustic renditions of songs found on their acclaimed new album, NEW AGE NORMS 1. The 5-track EP includes a stark, stripped down version of the LP's "Beyond the Pale (Strings & Keys)," joined by an equally potent official video, streaming now. STRINGS & KEYS arrives today at all DSPs and streaming services. NEW AGE NORMS 1 is available now in a variety of formats via CWKTWO/AWAL.

Among its many highlights, STRINGS & KEYS further features Cold War Kids' inventive cover of George Michael's classic "Freedom '90," as well as "Complainer (Strings & Keys)," a powerful acoustic version of their acclaimed hit single, "Complainer," which is joined by an official visualizer, streaming now at Cold War Kids' official YouTube channel. Co-written with multi-platinum songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Rita Ora) and Electric Guest's Asa Taccone, the original album version of "Complainer" proved a multi-format radio favorite upon its release last year, reaching the top 5 at Triple A and the top 20 at Alternative outlets across America.

Cold War Kids is currently celebrating NEW AGE NORMS 1 on a major North American headline tour, with headline dates continuing through late February (see itinerary below). Support throughout comes from NYC-based electronic-pop duo Overcoats. An exclusive cassette edition of STRINGS & KEYS will be available for purchase at all tour dates, as well as the official Cold War Kids webstore. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.coldwarkids.com.

Cold War Kids is: Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass guitar), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keyboards, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion).

COLD WAR KIDS NORTH AMERICA 2020

JANUARY

22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

23 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room Lounge

24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

25 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

29 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

FEBRUARY

1 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

6 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

7 - Richmond, VA - The National

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

10 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

14 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo by Microsoft





