Cold War Kids Announce Virtual Tour

Performances are scheduled through November.

Cold War Kids have unveiled plans for a landmark virtual tour, featuring four unique concert performances scheduled through November. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at coldwarkids.nocapshows.com beginning September 24 at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, with individual tickets priced at $15 and the four-show bundle priced at $50. BUY TICKETS

All four shows on the virtual tour will begin at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET; the shows will then be archived though Sunday, November 29, one week after the final event. Details and set lists below.

COLD WAR KIDS - VIRTUAL TOUR 2020

Saturday, October 10 @ 6pm PT: Robbers & Cowards

First time the band has EVER performed this album in its entirety. For the 14th anniversary.

Sunday, October 25 @ 6pm PT: New Age Norms 1 + 2

Performing both albums in FULL to celebrate the release of New Age Norms 2. First time the band have ever performed New Age Norms 2.

Sunday, November 8 @ 6pm PT: Festival Set

Your sweaty, outdoor, bang-bang, no time to slow down show. All the songs you know and love.

Sunday, November 22 @ 6pm PT: Deep Cuts & Fan Favorites

In the dark club, let's get close up and intimate. Head back, eyes closed, go all the places and feel all the feelings.

As if all that wasn't enough, Cold War Kids will commemorate the virtual tour with an exclusive line of limited-edition merchandise, including a virtual tour t-shirt, a ROBBERS & COWARDS anniversary t-shirt, and a NEW AGE NORMS hoodie.

Last month saw the much-anticipated release of NEW AGE NORMS 2, the second installment of a three-album trilogy begun with last year's acclaimed NEW AGE NORMS 1. Produced and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War On Drugs) and written by all five members of Cold War Kids, NEW AGE NORMS 2 includes the acclaimed singles, "Who's Gonna Love Me Now," "You Already Know," and "Somewhere," each joined by exclusive visuals directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ramez "Mezzy" Silyan (Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboy Carti), who has teamed with Cold War Kids to create distinct visuals for all eight tracks on the album. All three clips - as well as an additional cut of "You Already Know" - are streaming now at the official Cold War Kids YouTube channel.

Cold War Kids is: Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass guitar), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keyboards, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion).

View More Music Stories Related Articles