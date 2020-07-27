Cold Hart and Lil Peep Release 'Me and You'

The Track Was Previously Unreleased

Alt-rapper Cold Hart, together with emo rap pioneer Lil Peep, dropped a previously unreleased track, "Me and You," today.

The duet is from Peep's career-launching first mixtape - the fabled Crybaby sessions. "Me and You" finds Cold Hart and Peep in classic form, raw heartfelt lyrics, with an infectious melody, over a bold Charlie Shuffler beat: "Took the long way home, bumping all our songs," Cold Hart sings -- a fitting tribute to his friendship with Peep, an almost clairvoyant musical eulogy.

Listen and watch below!

As a co-founder of the seminal emo rap collective GothBoiClique (Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Lil Peep, Horse Head, Døves, JPDreamthug, Lil Tracy, Mackned, YAWNS, and fish narc), Cold Hart has consistently been on the cutting edge of alternative hip-hop and rock since 2013 as a vocalist, songwriter, and producer. Since then Cold Hart has released a number of singles and definitive vocal mixtapes such as 2016's OC Season 1 & 2, 2017's Downer before exploring new sonic territory on his full-length debut studio album Good Morning Cruel World in 2019. By pairing components of rap with seemingly unrelated genres like emo, gothic rock, and even country, Cold Hart has become an innovator of genre-defying music. Earlier this year, Cold Hart announced his signing with Epitaph Records, a label which shares GBC's DIY ethos and punk edge, with the release of "Tammy & The T-Rex."

Related Articles View More Music Stories