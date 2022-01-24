Cody Simpson, Galantis & DVBBS Team Up for 'When The Lights Go Down'

In a true blend of forces, DVBBS and Galantis team up for their new single "When The Lights Go Down," enlisting famed Australian singer/songwriter and musician Cody Simpson.

Opening with organic instrumentals, the track incorporates both artists' signature sounds with Cody's soulful vocals and groovy, upbeat melodies for a fusion of pop and dance, which hits right in the feels. The collaboration between DVBBS and Simpson has actually been a long time coming as they already had a song together years ago and even performed it live at Ultra Music Festival, which unfortunately never came out.

The story comes full circle to finish it together with Galantis, who turn into gold everything they touch. "When The Lights Go Down" follows DVBBS's 3rd studio album "SLEEP" as well as "Body Mind Sound" single with Benny Benassi, while Galantis ride the wave of "Sweet Talker" with Years & Years and "Alien" with Lucas & Steve and ILIRA. Cody Simpson is currently gearing up for his first album release in 7 years and its lead single "Nice to Meet You."

"We've shared stages all around the world with legends Galantis over the last decade and couldn't be happier to now share this record together. We've also watched Cody Simpson grow into the amazing artist he is. He performed a record with us years ago at Ultra Music Festival that never came out. So, we had to finish the story right, and that's 'When The Lights Go Down.'" - DVBBS

"Happy to kick off 2022 with our friends DVBBS and Cody on 'When The Lights Go Down'" - Galantis

"When the DVBBS boys reached out about collabing on this track, I was stoked. To lend vocals and guitars on this was a pleasure. I've been a fan of both Galantis and DVBBS for a while now. Glad to be able to come together on a smash like this, and I hope everyone digs it as much as we do." - Cody Simpson

Listen to the new single here: