CocoRosie Release 'Restless' and Announce U.S. Tour Dates

After announcing their first North American tour dates last month, CocoRosie (Sierra and Bianca Casady) are sharing a fourth new track "Restless" along with a music video (directors CocoRosie, editor Amy von Harrington) which is filled with rollerblading fun.



CocoRosie's music has influenced a wide variety of artists - from Chance the Rapper collaborating with them on his last album, to Melanie Martinez stating the sisters are a major inspiration, as well as Jay Rock on "Knock It Off" and Macklemore/Ryan Lewis on "Stay at Home Dad" sampling their music and respected artists like Yoko Ono and Jim Jarmusch praising the sisters.



In April, they will play their new music and old favorites in one-of-a-kind live shows in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago in honor of their upcoming album Put The Shine On from their 7th studio album Put The Shine On to be released March 13th 2020 via Marathon Artists.



CocoRosie about "Restless":

"Restless", the love song of our new album, tells the story of a woman who, ravaged by the dark side of love eventually becomes undone. Our own mother's story of heartbrokenness is at its core, although over the course of its making our own tears fell into the batter. During the writing and recording of 'Restless' and the rest of our latest record, our mother heroically faced her own death. Just before her passing she said, "The armor around my heart is now threadbare and blown to the wind." As "Restless" came to be, it too grew its own wings and found lightness of spirit. The uplifting piano and drums carrying the sombre as CocoRosie tunes often do, pairing bitter-sweet, sunshine and shadow. The production was fun to make. We weren't alone though; during the final stages of laying it down, we ended up studio-mates with Bobby Sparks and his crew at the epic Sonic Ranch. We asked them to play on the song and they nailed it, playing it live in one take! "Restless" had found its way.



They shared a third track "Aloha Friday" last month and the follow-up to their 2015 album Heartache City also includes the single "Smash My Head" which was released in late 2019 with the Bianca Casady-directed video.



Summer 2019 saw CocoRosie return via a collaboration with Chance The Rapper, "Roo" (co-written, produced and performed by CocoRosie) on his album, The Big Day. In August, CocoRosie released their first new song in 2 years called "Lamb & the Wolf". The single featured artwork by legendary theater director, visual artist and their frequent collaborator, Robert Wilson and came after the January 2017 single "Smoke 'em Out" (feat. ANOHNI).



CocoRosie is the music-based project of American cross-disciplinary performance artists Sierra and Bianca Casady. Their songs blend a myriad of styles and references, from hip-hop to folk and opera, shaping the most painful of experiences into memorable and evocative pop songs. Taken as a whole, CocoRosie's music is an ongoing psychologically intimate dialogue between the siblings. Each sister has multiple personae and vocal styles; Bianca delivers troubadourian-style rap while Sierra often responds with ethereal tones while accompanying their voices on harp, piano, or guitar. A quintessential part of their sound is a percussive landscape made using children's toys and other found objects which adds a particular nostalgia to their songs.



Finding expression for their ideas in other disciplines beyond the traditional musical parameters is paramount to the sisters - and often a source of inspiration for their songwriting. In addition to their album tours and festival performances worldwide, Bianca has held solo exhibitions of her artwork in NYC at Deitch Gallery and Cheim and Read. Bianca has created "Nightshift," a dance-theater production and Sierra wrote and performed "Soul Life," an experimental opera, both staged at the Donau Festival in Krems which they currated in 2012. Continuing on her path to become a theater director, Bianca directed two theater plays with the National Theater Academy in Norway and is currently developing new works, exploring new forms of opera and dance where Sierra will play a lead role, to be premiered at the Manchester Festival in 2022.

Sierra has arranged and performed music in collaboration with the likes of the Symphony Orchestra of Amsterdam, The ICA in London and The Sydney Opera House.

Most recently, CocoRosie has composed original scores for four full-length theatrical works by Robert Wilson: Peter Pan, Pushkin's Fairy Tales, Edda and Jungle Book. Last year they presented the second series of songs written for a collaboration with the Kronos Quartet at their hometown Kronos Festival in San Francisco.



In their seventeen years as CocoRosie, the sisters Sierra and Bianca Casady have released six albums: Heartache City (2015), Tales of A Grass Widow (2013), Grey Oceans (2010), The Adventures of Ghosthorse and Stillborn (2007), Noah's Ark (2005), and their first album, La Maison de Mon Reve (2004) -- each one inspiring controversy and debate in equal amounts to praise; such is their fearlessness and willingness to take risks with their art. This strong creative vision runs through every aspect of their work - from videos to live performance utilizing theatrical costumes and make-up - which they create alongside each new body of songs.

CocoRosie - Put The Shine On (out 3.13.20):

01. High Road

02. Mercy

03. Restless

04. Smash My Head

05. Where Did All The Soldiers Go

06. Hell's Gate

07. Did Me Wrong

08. Lamb And The Wolf

09. Slow Down Sun Down

10. Burning Down The House

11. Ruby Red Bass

12. Aloha Friday

CocoRosie live:

Mon 3.23 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Wed 3.25 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Thu 3.26 - Brussels, BE @ AB

Fri 3.27 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

Sat 3.28 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Zakk

Sun 3.29 - Lille, FR @ L'Aeronef

Mon 3.30 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom (rescheduled)

Tue 3.31 - Stuttgart, DE @ Wagenhallen

Wed 4.01 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Thu 4.02 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Fri 4.03 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Sat 4.04 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Sun 4.05 - Rennes, FR @ Mythos Festival

Tue 4.07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere @ The Hall (rescheduled)

Wed 4.08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Thu 4.09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat 4.11 - Chicago, IL @ Metro





