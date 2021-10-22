Clockwise on Fire Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Philadelphia-based outfit Clockwise On Fire has released their self-titled debut album.

The 8-track independent collection showcases the duo's sonic hybrid of psychedelic rock, progressive, funk, and alternative, which shapeshifts with each key change, as evidenced by the previously released singles "Dig" and "What Will You Forget" featuring Anthony Green of Circa Survive. To celebrate the album's release, Clockwise On Fire has also issued the official music video for new song "Now We're Retroceding".

"We have put a lot of love and devotion into this record and couldn't be more excited to share it with the world!" shares Clockwise On Fire. "We hope you enjoy listening to the album as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Clockwise On Fire first introduced their original music in September with "Dig," the album's opener about letting go of a love and allowing your ex-partner to move on. Funkified guitar weaves in and out of a head-nodding beat as the vocals lock on to the eerily chantable hook, "If you want, you can dig a grave for my love," before a sidewinder solo soars.

Most recent output "What Will You Forget," which received immediate support from BrooklynVegan upon its release, hinges on a quirky circus-ready rhythm ripe for a Looney Tunes montage before an off-kilter guitar races alongside a cathartic vocal fit from Green, who penned the lyrics. Throughout the album, the group touches on deep life topics, such as redemption and anxiety, as well as creative takes on the afterlife and fantasy.

Clockwise On Fire ends with "Trapped," which features a head-nodding riff whipped around video game-style synth transmissions as the bass bolts down the groove. Simultaneously, ominous vocals about accepting the apocalypse and being present when the end arrives echo punctuated by swooning high register. Full track listing below.

Clockwise On Fire is the musical union of longtime friends and collaborators Tim Arnold [Good Old War, Anthony Green] and Brian Lynch. The duo, who blur the lines between eloquent songcraft and instrumental fluidity, channel a spirit of unbridled freedom on their debut album, which was mixed by Jason Cupp [Maps and Atlases, American Football, Milk Carton Kids, Good Old War] and sees Tim contributing drums, percussion, synths, and keyboards, while Brian holds down guitar, bass, synths and keyboards, with both sharing lyrical and vocal duties.

Brian and Tim first began playing music together during middle school in the Philly suburbs, experimenting, improvising, and exploring sounds at a formative age together. After high school, life carried the musicians down separate roads. Tim co-founded Good Old War, releasing four full-length albums and four EPs in addition to touring nationally, while Brian stayed local performing in various bands. In 2017, the two reconnected and launched a Primus cover band, Los Bastardos, and by 2019 had started collaborating on original music. Even in the face of the pandemic, Tim and Brian were locked into an unbreakable groove, resulting in Clockwise On Fire.

Listen to the new album here: