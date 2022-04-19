Clinton Fearon Drops New Single & Announces Album

Today, Clinton Fearon unveils a second single from his upcoming album! "Trod On" is a ballad in the land of love and positivity, honed to perfection on reggae rhythms. The new single is out now and available everywhere you stream music.

With the new song, Clinton Fearon beams with positivity and blows a wind of hope and wisdom on whoever will listen. "Trod On" reflects the reggae pioneer's benevolence such that softens our daily life with his lyrics and his music.

Always in the company his backing band, Riddim Source is composed of Xavier 'Kubix' Bègue on guitar, Julien 'Manjul' Souletie on backing vocals and percussion, Simon 'Saymon' Coutant on drums, Thomas 'Mato' Cirade on bass, and Muctaru Wurie on keyboards.

Clinton Fearon accompanies the release of the single "Trod On" with a live session. The musical performance plunges us into the heart of the raw talent of these musicians who are in perfect osmosis with the awesome vocal power of Clinton Fearon.

Watch Clinton Fearon perform new single "Trod On" [Live at MidiLive Studio] here: