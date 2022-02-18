Clean Bandit Release First New Song of 2022 'Everything But You' Featuring A7S

GRAMMY-winning trio Clean Bandit are back with their first new song of 2022, 'Everything But You' featuring BRIT Award nominated Swedish artist, A7S.

A euphoric, infectious track about seeking solace in togetherness, 'Everything But You' is written by the multi-platinum band and A7S, alongside hitmakers Digital Farm Animals (Dua Lipa, Mimi Webb), Plested (Little Mix, Lewis Capaldi), Franklin (Mabel, Steve Aoki) and Tom Grennan.

'Everything But You' follows Clean Bandit's latest smash - 'Drive' featuring Wes Nelson - and A7S' Platinum certified Top 10 hit 'Your Love (9PM)' with ATB, both produced alongside breakout German DJ/producer, Topic.

Having spent the past 14 years carving out a lane as one of the industry's most successful and forward-thinking producer outfits, 2021 also saw Clean Bandit commissioned to remix tracks by everyone from Whitney Houston to Little Mix and Tiësto.

Listen to the new single here:

Clean Bandit have remained one of pop's most essential and dynamic forces ever since the release of their 2014, GRAMMY-winning breakout single "Rather Be" feat. Jess Glynne. With classical and electronic elements at the heart of their music - Grace, a classically-trained cellist, Jack, a producer and multi-instrumentalist, and Luke, a drummer/remixer, - their unique methods of both production and collaboration have seen Bandit pioneer their very own pop blueprint.

Meeting at university where the band curated and DJ'd at their very own club night (a night that saw Joy Orbison and James Blake make early appearances), Clean Bandit have continued to tap into their multi-genre approach; one that has seen them collaborate with a raft of superstar names over the course of their two albums: 'New Eyes' (2014) and 'What Is Love?' (2018).

From Lizzo to Demi Lovato to Anne-Marie to Charli XCX, their network knows no bounds and is a testament to a group who possesses an innate ability to fuse electronic, pop, r&b, dancehall and everything in-between - something that has seen them become one of the globe's highest-streaming acts and equally, one of the most successful British bands of recent years.

A 6 x BRIT-nominated trio whose metrics reside in the multimillions, Clean Bandit have scored ten 'Top 10' singles in their home market, with four of those songs also reaching No.1 status: 'Solo' feat. Demi Lovato; 'Symphony' feat. Julia Michaels; 'Rather Be' feat. Jess Glynne; and the 2016 UK Christmas No.1 'Rockabye' feat. Anne-Marie and Sean Paul. Additionally, the band's deeply conceptual, self-directed official music videos have further enhanced the trio's reputation as a powerful and thoughtful creative force.

Alongside their collective achievements, each member of Clean Bandit can firmly stand behind their own solo merits, too. Jack Patterson - who co-wrote the global smash 'Señorita' for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - is a 2 x Ivor Novello winner having received 'Best Contemporary Song' and 'Most Performed Work' awards in 2016 for his work on 'Rather Be'.

Grace Chatto, who was recently named as one of the '100 most influential female songwriters and composers in the UK' by PRS for Music, has become a staunch voice in support of the Labour party over recent campaigns, while Luke Patterson's flare for remixing has seen him commissioned to remodel tunes from The Killers to Robin Schulz.