Classical Guitarist Xuefei Yang to Embark on U.S. Tour in August and September

Internationally acclaimed classical guitarist Xuefei Yang will undertake a comprehensive 15-city U.S. tour this August and September, presenting a transcultural celebration of music spanning continents and cultures. The tour, from August 13 through September 6 (full schedule below), showcases Yang's versatility through repertoire ranging from Spanish classics to American jazz standards, featuring many of her own innovative arrangements.

Coinciding with the tour, Yang is releasing her new album "Chapeau Satie" on Apple's Platoon label on June 27, also featuring her original guitar arrangements of Erik Satie's works in honor of the composer's centenary. The tour program features selections from the recording, including Satie's haunting "Gnossienne No. 3" and the cabaret-inspired "La diva de l'Empire."

Her extensive discography has garnered over 10 million plays in the U.S. on Apple Music and includes acclaimed recordings for major labels, with her first album receiving a gold disc and her second selected as 'Editor's Choice' in Gramophone magazine. Recent releases include collaborations and solo works spanning diverse musical territories: "Songs from our Ancestors" with Ian Bostridge, "Sketches of China," "Magna Carta" with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra (which featured in USA Billboard Charts and UK Official Charts), "X Culture" exploring cross-cultural musical inspirations, and most recently "Songs of Joy and Sorrow" with cellist Johannes Moser.

Yang's impact extends beyond performance, with appearances on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, the BBC Proms, and documentaries on BBC and China Central Television. Classic FM named her as one of the 100 top classical musicians of our time, BBC Music Magazine recognized her as one of the top six guitarists of the last century, and Gramophone magazine praised her as one of the leading innovators of her generation for continuing to build the guitar repertoire.

Tour Dates and Venues

Aug 13, 7:30 PM - Houston, TX - Bayou Theater, University of Houston

Aug 15, 7:30 PM - Boston, MA - Arlington Street Church

Aug 16, 7:30 PM - New York, NY - New York Society for Ethical Culture

Aug 19, 7:30 PM - Philadelphia, PA - Old Pine Street Presbyterian Church

Aug 20, 7:30 PM - Baltimore, MD - Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall

Aug 21, 7:30 PM - Bethesda, MD - Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ

Aug 22, 7:00 PM - Norfolk, VA - The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hampton Roads

Aug 23, 7:30 PM - Charlotte, NC - Central Piedmont Parr Center

Aug 25, 7:30 PM - Atlanta, GA - Central Presbyterian Church

Aug 27, 7:30 PM - Memphis, TN - Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Aug 29, 7:30 PM - Seattle, WA - Town Hall Seattle

Aug 30, 7:30 PM - Portland, OR - First Congregational United Church of Christ

Sep 1, 7:30 PM - San Francisco, CA - St. Mark's Lutheran Church

Sep 3, 7:30 PM - Long Beach, CA - First Congregational Church of Long Beach

Sep 6, 7:30 PM - Dallas, TX - Unity of Dallas

About Xuefei Yang

Xuefei Yang is acclaimed as one of the world's finest classical guitarists and recognized as a musical pioneer whose artistry transcends traditional boundaries. Her fascinating journey from post-Cultural Revolution China to international stardom has made her one of the few guitarists whose artistry connects with audiences far beyond the guitar fraternity.

With performances in more than 50 countries and collaborations with the world's leading orchestras and artists, Yang has established herself as a singular voice in classical music. Her extensive discography showcases remarkable versatility, earning critical acclaim including a gold disc, Gramophone's 'Editor's Choice' selections, and chart positions on both USA Billboard and UK Official Charts. Her commitment to expanding the guitar repertoire through transcription, arrangement, and cross-cultural exploration continues to introduce classical guitar to new audiences worldwide.

