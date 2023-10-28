C'ing Jerome Shares New Single 'Countryfied'

The single is available now on all digital platforms

By: Oct. 28, 2023

C'ing Jerome Shares New Single 'Countryfied'

Country-rap newcomer C'ing Jerome has released his new single, “Countryfied,” available now on all digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

“Countryfied” pays homage to the Fort Worth native's country roots, emphasizing that no matter where life takes you, there's always a piece of the country living within him. From stables and trailers to cowboy boots and hunting rifles, the lyrics capture the essence of the Texas countryside. Fusing elements of hip-hop and country, the single delivers an addicting toe-tapping anthem that will leave fans begging for more.

Listen to “Countryfied” above and stay tuned for more from C'ing Jerome coming soon. For more information on C'ing Jerome, visit his website.

About C'ing Jerome:

Christopher Jerome Blanton Jr, better known as C'ing Jerome, is breaking down the doors of the country music scene. The Fort Worth native unapologetically blurs the lines between hip-hop and country music, reshaping Nashville's music landscape. Inspired by his rich country lifestyle, he infuses his music with authenticity and a unique urban cowboy flair. He first gained widespread recognition with his hit single "Funky Town Lullaby," which showcased his distinct style and garnered a devoted fan base across the nation. With his undeniable talent and magnetic presence, C'ing Jerome is an artist bound for great success and a lasting impact on the music industry.



2023 Regional Awards


