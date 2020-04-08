Cindy Lee Releases New Album CAT O'NINE TAILS

Cat O' Nine Tails is Cindy Lee's 6th album, and 2nd of 2020. A powerful collision of worldly and divine perspectives and "a landmark in pop music history." The 26 minute album is a combination of traditional torch songs, gothic and hardcore neo-classical material and marks the transition from hellish vanity and self-flagellation to exhaustion, exhaustion leading to divine resignation.

The album comes out today and is available digitally exclusively through the Realistik site, Cindy Lee's own label. The vinyl pre-order is completely sold out.

For Patrick Flegel, Cindy Lee is more than just a pop music project but rather an intimate extension of a life long exploration of recording art, the electric guitar, queer identity and gender expression. Inspired by among countless others, Kenneth Anger, Karen Carpenter and Akihiro Miwa, the project is the culmination and realization of their deepest feelings, fears and desires spawned from a lifetime overcoming severe mental health issues and gender dysphoria.

Known for their work as the lead singer and guitarist of the now disbanded and much heralded band Women, we see Flegel take their songwriting and sound to a new level the Cindy Lee releases. Creating a unique world where splendor and sheen naturally collide with experimentation and abrasion. Delivering moments of true beauty through somber explorations of longing and loneliness, Cindy Lee is something to hold onto in a world of disorder.

You can pre-order the album at http://www.geocities.ws/ccqsk/.





Related Articles View More Music Stories