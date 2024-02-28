Cigarettes After Sex Share 'Tejano Blue' Single From New LP & World Arena Tour

Cigarettes After Sex announce their new LP, titled X's (due 7/12), alongside their upcoming world tour, which features shows at some of the globe's most iconic venues, like Madison Square Garden and London's O2, with more Asia, South America, and Middle East shows to be announced at a later date.



Filled with raw, imagistic, sometimes smutty vignettes set to entrancing, slowburn pop songs, bandleader Greg Gonzalez captures every emotion a romantic arc inspires. But where previous albums have drawn from an amalgam of relationships, for the most part, X's centralizes on just one relationship that spanned four years.

“The record feels brutal,” admits Gonzalez. “I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn't scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyze and learn from it. Or just relive it—in a good way. I don't have that Eternal Sunshine-thing of wanting to forget.”



While continuing to observe classic pop song structures, Gonzalez has moved away from the prior sonic touchstones of the ‘50s and ‘60s, finding himself now drawn to a ‘70s/'80s slow dance. While (in typical Cigarettes style) these changes may be subtle, the overall resulting energy is akin to disco ball-refracted tears on the dance floor.



Today also marks the release of the record's first single, “Tejano Blue”, a nod to the music of bandleader Greg Gonzalez's Texas childhood, resulting in the most instantly memorable version (and liveliest tempo) yet of the band's signature sensual, timeless, love songs.



Gonzalez explains: “I grew up in El Paso & Tejano music is huge there. You could go to a lot of the bars in the city & hear artists like Selena, Los Ángeles Azules & La Mafia playing over the speakers. It was in the atmosphere around me back then, but I always rejected it & gravitated towards anything else I was attracted to really.



“Years later when I was living in New York City I finally started listening to Selena's ‘Como La Flor' at the same time that I was also listening to a lot of Cocteau Twins. I had the idea then to try to combine both of their sounds somehow, which felt a bit strange, but also felt like it was coming from a genuine place of rediscovering & finally connecting with the music that I heard around me in my youth.”



"Tejano Blue" is available today via All DSPs, and Cigarettes After Sex's new LP, X's, is out July 12th via Partisan Records.



You can see the band live on their world tour starting this Fall. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 5 at 10am local time for North American dates only. Additional presales, including international promoter presales, will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 8 at 10am local time at cigarettesaftersex.com.



Cigarettes After Sex wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible they have chosen to use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. If fans purchase tickets for a show and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, Cigarettes After Sex have requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in CO, IL, UT and NY where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX TOUR DATES

15 JUN 2024 / US / Manchester, TN / Bonnaroo

31 AUG 2024 / CA / Montreal, QC / Centre Bell

01 SEP 2024 / CA / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

03 SEP 2024 / US / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

04 SEP 2024 / US / Boston, MA / TD Garden

06 SEP 2024 / US / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

10 SEP 2024 / US / Columbia, MD / Merriweather Post Pavilion

11 SEP 2024 / US / Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

13 SEP 2024 / US / Orlando, FL / Kia Center

14 SEP 2024 / US / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

17 SEP 2024 / US / San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center

18 SEP 2024 / US / Houston, TX / Toyota Center

20 SEP 2024 / US / Austin, TX / Moody Center

21 SEP 2024 / US / Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

23 SEP 2024 / US / Chicago, IL / United Center

24 SEP 2024 / US / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

27 SEP 2024 / CA / Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena

28 SEP 2024 / US / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

30 SEP 2024 / US / Portland, OR / Moda Center

02 OCT 2024 / US / Greenwood Village, CO / Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

03 OCT 2024 / US / Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center

05 OCT 2024 / US / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

07 OCT 2024 / US / San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena

08 OCT 2024 / US / Phoenix, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena

11 OCT 2024 / US / Los Angeles, CA / Kia Forum

15 OCT 2024 / MX / Mexico City / Palacio de los Deportes

EU/UK Dates

25 OCT 2024 / GR / Athens / OAKA Indoor Arena

28 OCT 2024 / NL / Amsterdam / Ziggo Dome

29 OCT 2024 / BE / Brussels / Forest National

01 NOV 2024 / IT / Milan / Forum

03 NOV 2024 / AT / Vienna / Wiener Stadthalle

05 NOV 2024 / PL / Warsaw / COS Torwar

07 NOV 2024 / DE / Berlin / Uber Arena

09 NOV 2024 / CH / Basel / St Jakobshalle

10 NOV 2024 / DE / Cologne / Lanxess Arena

12 NOV 2024 / UK / London / The O2

16 NOV 2024 / FR / Paris / Accor Arena

17 NOV 2024 / FR / Lyon / Halle Tony Garnier

20 NOV 2024 / ES / Madrid / WiZink Center

21 NOV 2024 / PT / Lisbon / Altice Arena

Asia Dates

9 JAN 2025 / HK / Hong Kong / Asia World-Expo, Hall 5

11 JAN 2025 / MY / Kuala Lumpur / Sunway Lagoon

14 JAN 2025 / PH / Manila / MOA Arena

17 JAN 2025 / ID / Jakarta / Beach City International

21 JAN 2025 / TH / Bangkok / Impact Exhibition Hall 5

South Africa Dates

5 MAR 2025 / ZA / Cape Town / Grand Arena at GrandWest

7 MAR 2025 / ZA / Pretoria / SunBet Arena

AU/NZ Dates

12 MAR 2025 / AU / Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena

14 MAR 2025 / AU / Sydney / ICC Theatre

17 MAR 2025 / AU / Brisbane / Brisbane Entertainment Center

19 MAR 2025 / NZ / Auckland / Spark Arena