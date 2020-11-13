Christmas Comes Early With New Single From THE LOSS ADJUSTER

The new song and music video are available today.

Early Christmas wishes are granted today as Pink Flamingo Films and Pink Flamingo Records announce that Beverley Knight has released "A Christmas Wish, The Theme To The Loss Adjuster", an original Christmas single for the soundtrack for feature film The Loss Adjuster. The new song and music video are available today.

The Loss Adjuster will be released on Digital and VOD in the U.S. on December 1.

Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight, has been one of the UK's most consistent artists for over two decades, highlighted by gold and platinum-selling albums, 14 Top 40 hits, sold-out tours, 3 MOBO Awards, several Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize nominations plus even an Olivier Award nomination for her more recent formidable parallel career in musical theatre. Wolverhampton born Knight was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2007 for services to British music and charity, and her outstanding live performances have seen her also collaborate on stage and on record with the likes of Prince, Chaka Khan, Andrea Bocelli & many other iconic artists.

Knight, who filmed the music video for the single in an empty Noel Coward Theatre in London, with a nod to, and in support of, the UK's theatre industry, much of which has been shuttered throughout 2020 due to the global pandemic, said:

"It's great to be part of a Christmas project this year, especially in light of everything going on in the world. I had never written or recorded a Christmas song as part of my solo career, I was never really moved to do it. That is until I heard A Christmas Wish, The Theme To The Loss Adjuster. Quite simply, it bangs, and you don't turn down bangers, no matter what the time of year! It is wonderful to release an uplifting song, spread some holiday cheer and put a smile on people's faces. I have said in many interviews that music has the power to heal, and that we in entertainment are the nation's cheerleaders helping people through these challenging times. That's why I'm honoured that the song is featured in the forthcoming movie The Loss Adjuster in time for the festive season. We had great fun recording the video in the beautiful Noel Coward theatre (at a social distance of course) but it was brilliant to be supporting venues like that which have been forced to close for such a long time. I'm incredibly excited to be able to share this song with everyone."

The video was directed by The Loss Adjuster's Vincent Woods, with production design from Paul Harvey. Jayney Mackie, the writer and producer of The Loss Adjuster, steered the musical direction and wrote the lyrics for A Christmas Wish, The Theme To The Loss Adjuster and also created the concept for the music video.

"In the video we wanted to recognize the impact of the pandemic on the West End and the theatre community throughout the country, and so tell a story with the fabulous voice of Beverley singing to the empty Noel Coward Theatre - the perfect backdrop for us. We hope the film, song and its video will deliver some Christmas spirit at this difficult time, and hope for audiences to be able to return to both cinemas and theatres regularly, and safely, soon!" said Mackie.

The feel-good film is set to be a festive favourite come the holiday season, and features an all-star cast including Bros legend Luke Goss (Hellboy 2, Blade 2), Dame Joan Collins (The Time of Their Lives, Dynasty), Martin Kemp (The Krays, EastEnders), Guy Siner (Allo Allo, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa, Band of Gold), Ross O'Hennessy (Game of Thrones), Vas Blackwood (Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Fools & Horses), Michelle Greenidge (After Life, I May Destroy You), Kym Marsh (Coronation Street), Lorna Fitzgerald (EastEnders), and introducing David Byrne. The Loss Adjuster is directed by Vincent Woods, written and produced by Jayney Mackie and executive produced by Michael Cowan and Alan James Zahn. The film is being distributed in the U.S. by Trinity Creative Partnership.

The Loss Adjuster follows Martin Dyer (Goss), a hapless insurance loss adjuster who, after many years, hits financial hardship, prompting his wife Angie (Marsh) to leave him the week before Christmas. His day drastically goes from bad to worse with a catalogue of extraordinary and humorous encounters with a flirtatious and amorous widow (Collins), a corrupt Doctor (Siner), a lascivious female escort (Greenidge) and a dead rat. It is only later at the funeral of a client that Martin has an epiphany; and with the help of his unlikely friendship with a teenage thief (Byrne), he discovers that sometimes you have to lose it all to find out what really matters.

Buy, stream and download A Christmas Wish, The Theme To The Loss Adjuster today.

Watch The Loss Adjuster on Digital and VOD December 1st.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You