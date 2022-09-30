Christian Country Musician Stephanie 'Lady Redneck' Lee Releases New Single 'You First Loved Me'

Lady Redneck aka Stephanie Lee is a trailblazing country music icon known for her all-American groove and her Christian values. She shares these in both her music and on her social media pages, which have over 1 million followers. Stephanie has now announced her latest Christian music single, "You First Loved Me," will be released on September 30th, 2022. With her last single being a celebrated patriotic song titled 'Livin' In The USA', the new single is an ode to Christ and his love for the people. It joins her catalog of music that has received more than 140K Spotify streams.

"One of the most important things I can do as a Christian singer and songwriter is express Christ's love for us," Stephanie says. "He loves us unconditionally. Sometimes I ponder that love... It amazes me. This song is special to me because it takes the pondering of my heart and expresses it by asking questions about his omniscience and power. How can someone who does all these amazing miracles really care about me... or even know who I am for that matter?"

She continues, "The chorus is powerful because it's the reality of His love. He loved me so much that He stayed on the cross, when He had the power to get down. He willingly gave up His life. His love is the greatest, most amazing thing this world has ever seen! I hope you feel His love through my song 'You First Loved Me."

ABOUT LADY REDNECK:

Stephanie "Lady Redneck" Lee is a country artist from Dallas, Texas. Her high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs are making the world sit up and take notice of this blonde bombshell. Though she doesn't look the part, her small-town roots and quirky personality have earned her the "Redneck" name that she proudly displays. She writes from the heart. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories.

Stephanie Lee was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and raised until she was 12 years old, in a little town called Howe, Idaho, population 23. Before junior high her parents moved to the BIG CITY of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Stephanie Lee played in the family band, Dusty Boots, that performed all over the northwest. She grew up playing the guitar, piano, bass, fiddle, mandolin and drums. The family sold 40,000 CDs during their career. Now, Stephanie is doing her own thing, releasing her own songs and earning the respect of both fans and the industry's toughest critics.

Stephanie Lee is also a dark chocolate lover and a workout-a-holic. She loves her family, her Savior, and her country. Now living in Dallas, she speaks Spanish and a little Cebuano. Her single, "I Dented Your Truck" reached the top of the international iTunes country songs chart. Her single, "Pray for Peace" hit #1 on the UK iTunes Christian music chart. She currently has over 125K spotify streams of her catalog. More details can be seen at http://www.ladyredneck.org.