Chris Young Headlines Virtual Event Benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

The Great Futures Gala will stream virtually on Friday, October 2nd.

With children, teens, and parents feeling the stress of the global pandemic, country music superstar Chris Young is lending his talents to headline a benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. The Great Futures Gala will stream virtually on Friday, October 2nd, featuring a concert from Chris Young, appearances from several surprise celebrity guests, and messages from the youth and families that rely on Boys & Girls Clubs for access to virtual schoolwork, healthy snacks and meals, and social emotional guidance as they navigate recent events.

This year's virtual Great Futures Gala, presented by Nissan, will stream from 7:30pm-9pm central on Friday, October 2nd. Virtual attendees will receive a unique link to access the exclusive program, along with special gifts to bring the festivities of the gala to the living room. Past celebrity guests at previous (in-person) Great Futures Galas include Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Martin Short. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the more than 4,700 Club members who count on their Clubs for tutoring, healthy food, and life mentorship. Full details of the event can be found at bgcmt.org/gala2020

"Our young people truly need us now more than ever," said Jennifer Wheeler Buhrman, Chief Development Officer at BGCMT. "The global pandemic has hit our families the hardest, whether it is a family without reliable internet at home that cannot access virtual schooling or an essential worker that has to decide between leaving her child at home alone or bringing home a paycheck. Our Clubs and new E-Learning Centers are a lifeline for children and teens to stay on track to graduate while we navigate this new normal."

Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, more than 2 Billion on-demand streams, 12 Million singles sold, 11 career No. 1 singles, 17 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 2 Grammy nominations, 3 Country Music Association nominations and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations. Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Chris has quickly become an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world including the sold-out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his eleven chart-toppers - including back-to-back No. 1s "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and "I'm Comin' Over" - the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist headlined the Raised On Country World Tour, playing to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries in 2019. For more information, visit chrisyoungcountry.com

