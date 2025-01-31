Chris Janson Lets the Good Times in with Latest Release 'Stay Rowdy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country star, Chris Janson, has released his latest track, “Stay Rowdy,” out now. The song, written by Janson, Michael Tyler, Thomas Archer and Blake Bollinger, and produced by Janson and Bollinger, is an anthemic, feel-good, sing-along track packed with the electrifying energy Janson is known for in his other hits such as “Fix A Drink” and the 5x Platinum, “Buy Me A Boat.”

Recently, it was announced that Janson will be joining Kid Rock as direct support for all March 2025 show dates on his upcoming arena tour. Janson is currently out on the road with his headlining tour across the country and can be seen playing some of Country music’s most iconic festivals.

Headlining Tour Dates:

2.1.25 Hiawasee, GA Georgia Mountain Fairground 2.7.25 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Center 2.11.25 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House 2.13.25 Poplar Bluff, MO Black River Coliseum 2.14.25 Marietta, OH People’s Bank Theatre 2.20.25 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College 2.21.25 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum 2.22.25 Bowling Green, KY Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center 2.28.25 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino 3.6.25 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 3.7.25 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn’s Peak 3.8.25 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore 3.13.25 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury 3.14.25 Boston, MA House of Blues Boston 3.15.25 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater 3.21.25 Omaha, NE Chi Health Center Omaha (*direct support for Kid Rock) 3.22.25 Minneapolis, MN Target Center (*direct support for Kid Rock) 3.28.25 Louisville, KY KFC YUM! Center (*direct support for Kid Rock) 3.29.25 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum (*direct support for Kid Rock) 4.4.25 Portsmouth, NH Music Hall 4.5.25 Rutland, VT Paramount Theater 4.18.25 Jupiter, FL Abacoa Amphitheatre 4.19.25 Cocoa, FL Cocoa Riverfront Park 5.10.25 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre 6.28.25 Detroit Lakes, MN Detroit Mountain Recreation Area 8.9.25 Arcadia, WI Ashley for the Arts

About Chris Janson:

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country music's new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the five-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.” Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I’d Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”), Cody Johnson (“Let’s Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson’s songs for their own projects.

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins. For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade. Janson’s Big Machine Label Group debut single, “All I Need Is You,” recently hit the No. 1 spot on the Country music charts (marking 5 career #1 hits) and his latest radio single “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” was the first release on the re-named Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment imprint. The track’s music video featured his longtime friend and global superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Janson is kicking off 2025 with the release of his latest track, "Stay Rowdy," out now, and can be seen on the road with Kid Rock as well as his own headlining shows across the country.

Comments