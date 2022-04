After her last massive hit "Have Mercy," Chlöe is released her follow-up single and video "Treat Me" today.

Chlöe is half of the sister duo Chlöe x Halle, they released their second album, "Ungodly Hour," in the summer of 2020.

Chlöe is gearing up to release her debut album.

Watch the Diana Kunst directed video here: