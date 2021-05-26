Children Collide Shares New Single & Video 'Uh Oh'

Children Collide have announced their highly anticipated fourth studio album Time Itself which will be released Friday, August 27 via Spinning Top Records. To celebrate, the Australian three-piece releases their seismic new single "Uh Oh" and monochrome visual accompaniment.

On the raw and visceral "Uh Oh," Children Collide romp and rattle on the mosh-ready stomper. "Ryan and I were walking around a park in Melbourne early 2019 discussing those immediate chord progressions that happen in classic rock songs when he said, 'I think I have something actually.' The next day he sent me the main riff of Uh Oh," says frontman Johnny Mackay of the single. "Aside from the obvious Blur/White Stripes thing it has going on, there are nods to The Stooges, GOD, Prince and even our mates Pond buried in there. My favourite part is getting to sing the line 'Like an emu scratching round in the outback of my mind.'"

Directed by new bassist Chelsea Wheatley, the official video expertly captures Children Collide's live intensity and undeniable chemistry. "My aim in conceptualising the video was to serve up both the silliness and the seriousness of the song on one (stylish, trippy lookin') plate. With the help of geniuses Kirsty Barros the stylist, Babi Bertoldi the DP and Sarah Jessica Carpark the art stylist, I was able to bring this fantasy to fruition," says Wheatly of the clip. "Letting Chelsea take the reins on the video was the icing on the lamington," adds Mackay.

Recorded by Loren Humphrey at Diamond Mine & Stockholm Syndrome in New York City, Time Itself, Children Collide's long-awaited fourth studio album will land on Friday, August 27. Expect a complex and provocative rock record that explores wider spectrums and multitudes with the kind of fearlessness that put Children Collide on the map to begin with. The LP features the post-punk lead single "Aurora," the propulsive "Funeral For A Ghost," the twirling, acid-tinged "Trampoline" and all of the unmistakable trademarks of Children Collide.

Versatility and musical freedom has always served as the band's modus operandi. It's why Mackay loved playing with them in the first place, and why he eventually wound up under the moniker again. "Children Collide albums always feel like 12 points of a clock or a compass," he says. "More an entire 360 degree entity than a single story. Exploration in all directions."

With their rocketship packed and a new line-up locked in, the voyage of Children Collide is ready to launch.

Pre-order Time Itself HERE.

Photo Credit: Jordan Drysdale