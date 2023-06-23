Cher Releases Rare Remix of 'One by One (Jr's Pride Mix)'

The remix is from her upcoming deluxe edition of It's A Man's World, which will be available on 4 LPs, 2 CDs, and digitally, on July 14, 2023. 

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Cher has released a rare remix of “One By One (JR’s Pride Mix)” from her upcoming deluxe edition of It's A Man's World, which will be available on 4 LPs, 2 CDs, and digitally, on July 14, 2023. 

The It's A Man's World special deluxe limited-edition vinyl box set features a remastered version of the original 14-track UK album on 2 LPs, as well as a newly compiled double LP containing 11 rare remixes. In addition to “One By One (JR’s Pride Mix),” the set includes "Walking In Memphis (Shut Up and Dance Vocal Mix).” A previously unreleased and HD remastered director’s cut of the original “Walking In Memphis” music video is out now.

The 4 LPs in the limited-edition box are each pressed on a different colored vinyl (red, blue, green and yellow). The box includes an exclusive, numbered lithograph of an iconic photograph of Cher. The D2C version, sold via Cher’s official site, features its own exclusive lithograph. The majority of the remixes are available digitally and on vinyl for the first time.

First recorded in London and released in 1995, It’s A Man’s World rocketed to the top 10 in the UK where it was certified Gold. Long considered by Cher superfans as one of her best albums of all time, It’s a Man’s World featured the singles “Walking In Memphis,” “One By One,” “Not Enough Love In the World,” “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore” and “Paradise Is Here.” AllMusic's Jose Promis praised the album as “one of the singer’s finest as well as one of her most overlooked and underappreciated works to date.”

Listen to the new remix here:



