Cheat Codes Release New Collab 'Between Our Hearts' ft. CXLOE

Today, Cheat Codes are back with their newest single "Between Our Hearts." The track is off of Part 1 of Cheat Codes debut album. With 3 legs leading into the album, each 'part' will personify the individual members of the trio and give you a deeper look at Trevor, Kevi and Matt. For this single, the electro-pop trio call upon Australian pop sensation CXLOE, who gives "Between our Hearts" a fresh pop sound that compliments Cheat Codes' skilled production. The song is upbeat and refreshing, with an endearing message of long-distance love. "Between Our Hearts" is a modern day Romeo and Juliet telling the story of maintaining a relationship during a time when we are forced to be separated from the ones we love most. Cheat Codes and CXLOE capture the relatable feeling of being so close when you're physically far. CXLOE's glittering vocals elevate the track and seamlessly flow alongside Trevor's fluid sound. "Between Our Hearts" is produced by notable producer JKash, who has worked with Halsey, Maroon 5, and more. The upbeat and danceable track has a mesmerizing beat and textured production, giving it a unique vibe, sure to make it on to everyone's playlists. Listen HERE. "I gravitate towards this song because I can really relate to keeping a relationship and personal life close to your chest and not telling anyone else but the person you're with how you feel. Everything is so out in the open these days so having something that you know is just yours and that person is really special" - CXLOE

"Between Our Hearts" comes on the heels of Cheat Codes' recent hit multi-genre collaboration "No Time" with DVBBS, featuring Wiz Khalifa and PRINCE$$ ROSIE. Another recent release from the guys was their single "Heaven", which quickly became a fan favorite and was released alongside an effervescent, pastel-hued visual. Earlier this year, Cheat Codes released another exciting collaboration with "No Service In The Hills", featuring Trippie Redd, blackbear and PRINCE$$ ROSIE. The satirical horror film-style music video, directed by Bella Thorne {23.4m IG followers} and features a star-studded group of influencers, including Logan Paul {18.1m IG followers} and Mike Majla {1.3m IG followers}. "Between Our Hearts" is definitely a change of pace for the guys and the collaboration with CXLOE is refreshing and upbeat, a perfect sing to close out the summer with. Cheat Codes have definitely had some exciting releases this year and the guys show no sign of slowing down anytime soon-- there are certainly more exciting releases to come!

The multi-platinum group, comprised of Trevor Dahl, Matthew Russell and Kevin Ford, have seen a meteoric rise since they first formed in LA, garnering over 4 billion stream to date and collaborating with artists across the board, including Liam Payne, Kim Petras, Fetty Wap, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Sofia Reyes and many more.

Listen to "Between Our Hearts" here:

