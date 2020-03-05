Charming Liars Release 'Golden State' Video

Having just toured the UK with Palaye Royale, Los Angeles alt-rock outfit Charming Liars have shared the video for their new single 'Golden State', which premiered with Substream Magazine.

Watch below!



The video is a montage of clips of the band exploring the 'Golden State', perfectly capturing the true spirit of California. Co-founder, guitarist and producer Karnig Manoukian told Substream, "For the video we wanted to show the world what we see in California and LA on a daily basis. We didn't want to present anything in an unnatural state so we spent a week just capturing different moments throughout the day.



"In the end I think we have an accurate depiction of the personality and character of the 'Golden State' that we live in and that we ultimately thrive in. In terms of putting it together, Mike (bass) directed the video so we were very much in control from beginning to end."



Charming Liars began life in London's West End, before Karnig and bassist Mike Kruger, moved to Los Angeles in 2013 where they joined forces with vocalist Kiliyan Maquire and set to work writing new material alongside songwriter and producer John Feldmann (Panic! at the Disco, 5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182).



Last year they released their album Thought, Flesh, and Bone which spawned the powerful singles 'Soul', 'Something Dark', 'Like A Drug', 'Insomnia' and 'Ocean' and have been touring extensively across the globe supporting the The Faim, Angels & Airwaves, Kings Of Leon, Jack White, Tokio Hotel and Weezer. The band are currently on tour across Europe with Palaye Royale.



'Golden State' marks the first of many new releases for 2020, which they will be rolling out throughout the year with more shows and exciting news to be announced soon.



Find out more information on the band visit - www.charmingliars.com





