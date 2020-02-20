Chance Emerson Has Racked Up a Million Spotify Spins

"I just gave my brother a camera and we went on a walk through Hong Kong," says 19-year-old Providence, RI and Hong Kong-based singer songwriter, Chance Emerson. The resulting music video for Emerson's new single "How Can I" is likely the first directed by an 11-year-old to premiere this year.



"'How Can I' is probably the most 'city' song on the album," Emerson says. "It's a fast-paced, energetic piece with disparate influences I never expected to come together. It reminds me of rush hour on the escalator system."

Chance Emerson chats with American Songwriter as part of its premiere coverage of his latest single "Annabelle". Click here to check out the interview.



"When Chance Emerson sings 'Everything will be alright in time' at the close of his new single, 'Annabelle,' it's easy to believe him. The Providence, Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter delivers the line with wisdom and assuredness that belie his age. It's a nostalgic number that centers Emerson's rich vocals as he sings about the pain and necessity of moving on from old friendships." - American Songwriter

Listen to "How Can I" here:

Photo Credit: Manisha Sha





