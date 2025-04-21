Chameleons Set Eastern North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Chameleons prepare for their co-headlining tour this Spring 2025 with Texas darkwave act Twin Tribes, they have also announced that they will embark on a North American jaunt. Filling in for Mission U.K. who were unfortunately sidelined by illness, Psychedelic Furs have invited Chameleons to support their Summer tour.

Chameleons are gearing up for the release of their upcoming album Arctic Moon later in 2025 which will be their first studio full-length since 2001’s Why Call It Anything. Vox explains, "It's quite different from anything Chameleons has done before, and I know this will probably polarize the legacy audience, but we're quite excited about how it's developing. I think the songwriting is much more mature in a lot of ways, which is to be expected, I suppose, given our age, but I, for one, really believe we're taking the band forward, and I'm quite excited about it."

Tour dates:

April 25 Minneapolis MN Varsity Theater*

April 26 Chicago IL Epiphany Center*

April 28 Toronto ON Opera House*

April 29 Montreal QC Society for Arts & Technology*

April 30 Boston MA Big Night Live*

May 1 Ardmore PA Ardmore Music Hall*

May 2 Norwalk CT District Music Hall*

May 3 Brooklyn NY Warsaw*

May 4 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore*

June 26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 27 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi Indy and Hi-Fi Annex^

June 28 Northfield, OH MGM Northfield#

June 29 Grand Rapids, MI Frederik Meijer Gardens#

July 1 Columbus, OH Temple Live#

July 2 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre^

July 3 Windsor, ON The Colosseum#

July 4 Rama, ON Casino Rama Resort#

July 5 Buffalo, NY Outer Harbor Live#

July 8 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom#

July 9 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl#

July 10 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade^

July 11 New Orleans, LA House of Blues#

July 12 Houston, TX House of Blues#

July 14 Dallas, TX House of Blues#

July 15 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody#

* signifies dates with Twin Tribes

# signifies dates with Psychedelic Furs

^ signifies headlining

Long cited as a hugely influential act, having inspired the likes of Verve, Oasis, White Lies, The Slow Readers Club, Interpol, The Killers and Editors, among countless others and known for their transformative musical catalog and intense and emotionally charged live performances, Chameleons have created a legacy that extends beyond their four studio albums. Following their debut single "In Shreds" in 1982, the band released three seminal albums: the widely acclaimed Script of the Bridge (1983), cited by many sources as a masterpiece way ahead of its time, its follow-up What Does Anything Mean? Basically!' (1984), Strange Times (1986), and Why Call It Anything? (2001).

Their unique sound quickly captivated the public through their mix of melancholic yet energetic and powerful tunes, hypnotic, ethereal riffs, and the potent, timeless lyrical style. Chameleons are considered one of the most influential guitar bands of the 80s and 90s, contributing substantially to the post-punk, shoegaze and indie scenes. They are often regarded as one of the most underrated bands ever to emerge from Manchester, England.

Photo credit: Mick Peek

Comments