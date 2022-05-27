Chace Releases New Single 'In My Head'

Today Chinese electronic producer/singer-songwriter, Chace yearns for lost love on his moody new single "In My Head," out now. "In My Head" is a sliver of what's to come from his forthcoming debut album.

The brooding dance-pop track finds Chace doing his best to navigate the murky feelings of loss and longing. Accompanied by somber synths and a deep bassline, he sings about the heavy feelings that have descended upon him in his time of trouble: "Can't see the sun the way I live, finally become self-destructive." Left alone in heartbreak's shadow, he croons about what could have been. It's alluring dance music that cloaks itself in darkness and melancholy.

"In My Head" follows previous album singles "46 Step" and "Cinematic" which dropped in October and December 2021, respectively. In 2020, he broke through to another level of dance music stardom with the romantic, garage-inflected single "Us," which has collected nearly 20 million streams across platforms. That year, he also founded the electronic-rock band Mandarin, which released its self-titled debut album shortly before the end of 2020.

With each track, Chace continues to pave his way as one of the forerunners of a forward-thinking generation of artists in Asia melding Western influences with their own sounds. A self-taught producer and songwriter, he has collaborated with Tchami, Yellow Claw, and Moksi. When he was 17 years old, he became the first Chinese DJ to play Belgium's iconic Tomorrowland festival in 2017.

Since releasing his debut EP Destination, Chace's music - a delirious mix of evocative house, UK garage, and pop - has earned him praise from tastemakers across the world. Billboard dubbed him a "pop and dance music prodigy," COMPLEX called him a "Rapidly rising... producer," and VICE stated that he's "The face of China's rising EDM scene." In 2021, DJ Mag China named him producer of the year. "In My Head" only further demonstrates this potential, and underscores his unique knack for making emotional dance tracks that cut to the core.

Listen to the new single here: