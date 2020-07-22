Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of AC/DC's Landmark Album 'Back In Black' This Friday

Join us on Friday, July 24 as we celebrate 40 years of AC/DC's landmark album Back in Black with the "Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration" livestream event.

Hosted by Jared James Nichols, the "Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration" will feature Slash, Sebastian Bach, members of Alice in Chains, Cage the Elephant, Anthrax, Trivium, Lamb of God, Refused, Airbourne, GWAR, Cherie Currie, Dave Amato, Orianthi, Sergio Vallin of Mana, Emily Wolfe, Brian Posehn, and many more.

The special event will include AC/DC testimonials, appearances, tutorials and performances. Tune-in on Friday, July 24 at 5:00PM ET to watch the free livestream, "Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration" across the Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch channels of Consequence of Sound.

To kick the event, enter to win AC/DC gear including the Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG "Red Devil" guitar in Cherry Red just like Angus Young's of AC/DC, as well as, two Gibson SG Standard's in Ebony.

Above: AC/DC gear including the Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG "Red Devil" guitar in Cherry Red.

In addition, the giveaway will round out an AC/DC music rig featuring the latest SoloDallas Schaffer Tower EX signed by inventor Ken Schaffer, a Marshall JTM45 amp with a SoloDallas Black Mod converting it to a JTM50--like the one Young used on Back in Black--and a Marshall cabinet loaded with vintage speakers (total value $15,000). Five runners-up will each receive a Schaffer Replica Storm pedal and the album Back in Black on vinyl. Entries for the AC/DC giveaway are limited to residents of the U.S. and Canada; click here to win: https://gleam.io/HZbjL/acdc-back-in-black-40-prize-pack

AC/DC's Back in Black has moved a remarkable 50 million units worldwide since its release on July 25, 1980, and is No. 1 overall when it comes to pure rock albums. The iconic Back in Black LP is jam-packed from front to back with classics such as "Hells Bells," "Shoot to Thrill," "You Shook Me All Night Long," and the anthemic title track.

Tune in Friday, July 24 at 5:00PM ET to watch "Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration," via Consequence of Sound socials:

