Cavetown Releases 'Sweet Tooth' Official Video

Cavetown's new video "Sweet Tooth," is out now - watch the video below!

"Sweet Tooth" is from Cavetown's highly-anticipated album SLEEPYHEAD, out March 27 on Sire Records. Written, recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Cavetown himself in the bedroom of his new London apartment, the 11-song collection also includes fan favorites "Things That Make It Warm," "Feb 14," "Telescope," as well as 8 new tracks, including "Snail" featuring Chloe Moriondo. Later this month, Cavetown will play two sold-out underplay shows in New York City and Philadelphia, following a slew of sold-out headline dates across North America, UK/Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Dates are listed below!

Upcoming Headline Tour Dates

March 26 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge *SOLD OUT* (underplay)

March 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts *SOLD OUT* (underplay)

April 9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *SOLD OUT* (rescheduled)

April 11 - Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann

April 12 - Zurich, CH - Exil

April 14 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

April 15 - Munich, DE - Strom

April 17 - Salzberg, AT - Rockhouse Salzburg

April 18 - Budapest, DE - Akvarium Klub

April 20 - Wasaw, PL - Stodola

April 22 - Kiev, UA - 'Atlas

April 24 - Moscow, RU - 1930 Moscow

April 25 - St. Petersburg, RU - Kosmonavt

May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

July 11 - London, UK - Finsbury Park





Related Articles View More Music Stories