Catbird Music Festival Unveils Inaugural Lineup; First Camping and Music Event on Historic Woodstock Field Since 1969

Catbird Music Festival has shared the star-studded lineup for this year's inaugural edition of the new two-day camping festival, taking place August 19-20 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY, marking the first camping and music event on the historic field since the original 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair.

Catbird will feature exceptional live music and curated local food and spirits offerings along with a variety of glamping experiences amid a majestic natural environment brimming with unique energy and cultural history.

The wide-ranging musical bill will feature memorable performances by 22 diverse artists across two stages, including headliners The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, The War on Drugs, and Trey Anastasio Band, alongside Band of Horses, Dispatch, Trampled By Turtles, Charley Crockett, Margo Price, Amos Lee, and many more. The complete Catbird lineup is below; a full daily schedule will be unveiled soon.

In addition, for a $10 fee, festivalgoers can explore The Museum at Bethel Woods, a collection of authentic artifacts, interactive media, and even a psychedelic bus dedicated to the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair and its significance as a culminating event of a decade of radical cultural transformation.

Presales begin Wednesday, March 8 at 10 am (ET), exclusively here; sign-ups are available now. Ticket options include 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, as well as Weekend Camping, Weekend Premier Camping, Weekend Glamping, Weekend RV (with/without hook-up) passes, and 1-Day and 2-Day Premium Parking. General Day Parking is free.

For those looking for an elevated experience, there are plenty of premium ticket options. GA+ tickets offer access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase; and a concierge to assist with all festival needs.

VIP guests will enjoy a further number of exclusive upgrades, including a dedicated on-field viewing area at the Main Stage; unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with a full-service bar and dedicated food for purchase; complimentary water refill station, dedicated entrance into the festival, and more. Platinum tickets include exclusive front-of-stage viewing at both stages, complimentary all-day dining, and beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails, and other exclusive enhancements.

CATBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL

BETHEL WOODS CENTER FOR THE ARTS, BETHEL, NY

AUGUST 19-20, 2023

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

The Lumineers

The War on Drugs

Band of Horses

Trampled by Turtles

Margo Price

James Bay

Johnnyswim

Adia Victoria

49 Winchester

Briscoe

John R. Miller

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio Band

Dispatch

Charley Crockett

Amos Lee

Morgan Wade

Celisse

Allison Russell

The Soul Rebels

Eggy

Madeline Edwards