Cassandra Lewis Unveils New Album 'Lost in a Dream'

Rising cosmic Americana singer-songwriter Cassandra Lewis has unveiled her Dave Cobb-produced major label debut album Lost In A Dream via Elektra/Low Country Sound. To herald the announcement, she has also shared a stunning performance video of the album’s focus track “Hold The Door,” co-written by Cassandra and Anderson East. The video is streaming now on Cassandra’s official YouTube channel HERE.

“The storytelling is heavy, but it’s relatable,” shares Cassandra. “I’m using different colors. I love big seventies balladeers, I dig grunge and jazz. I grew up in and ON cowboy country so I relate to classic western storytelling. I want it to feel raw and visceral, so it hits people the way my favorite music hits me. I don’t think we should feel comfortable all the time. I want my music to make people feel human - laugh, cry, scream, fing feel it all.”

Recorded in Savannah, GA alongside 9x-Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb (Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), Lost In A Dream chronicles Cassandra's journey down her own yellow brick road as she confronts a toxic relationship, addiction, and mental health struggles. Pushing through an opium-like haze of deep love and emotional abuse, she ultimately finds closure as she pulls back the curtain to discover her Wizard of Oz was simply another hurting human. An early review by No Depression hailed the album as "a tapestry of cosmic Americana, retro soul, and country gold."

The album was announced alongside the release of “Lost In A Dream,” which Rolling Stone hailed as a “song you need to know.” Co-written by Cassandra and Natalie Hemby, “Lost In A Dream” is like pulling back the curtain in The Wizard of Oz, revealing that your partner isn’t who you thought they were. Cassandra’s powerful vocals vividly convey the disillusionment and heartbreak of realizing that you’ve put someone on a pedestal they can’t stand on. The album also includes recent single “So Bad” which was co-written by Cassandra, Anderson East, and Dave Cobb. Alongside both tracks, Cassandra shared live performance videos filmed in the same parking garage where she secured a deal with Elektra Records - watch the live performances of “So Bad” HERE and “Lost In A Dream” HERE.

Furthermore, Cassandra was recently announced as direct support for Allen Stone’s A Bit of Everywhere Tour through the U.S., kicking off at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and running through the middle of September [tour itinerary below]. This summer, Cassandra will also be making stops at festivals across North America such as AMERICANAFEST, Sister’s Folk Festival, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, and more. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

Earlier this spring, Cassandra announced her signing to Elektra/Low Country Sound in an exclusive interview with Consequence. After releasing music independently for years, and being just about ready to give up, Cassandra wound up in an impromptu meeting with Elektra Records President Gregg Nadel, where she performed for him in Elektra’s parking garage. Killer acoustics aside, Nadel was immediately floored by Cassandra’s incredible voice, and enthralled by her story and personality. After flying to Nashville to meet Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A, the deal was set.

Offering a cosmic blend of classic country, Americana, and psychedelic soul, Cassandra Lewis will call you into her journey of self-discovery, addiction, love affairs, and a fever dream of in-betweens. With a massive voice, real talk, and a wild storyteller’s wit, Cassandra describes herself as a “cosmic western queer taranti-noir fever dream making fine art & songs from trash,” and cites influences such as Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin and Etta Woods.

TRACKLISTING

1. Too Much (Cassandra Lewis)

2. Hold The Door (Cassandra Lewis, Anderson East)

3. I Surrender (Cassandra Lewis)

4. More Like Mama (Cassandra Lewis, Trevor Bahnson)

5. Little Girl (Cassandra Lewis, Angaleena Presley)

6. Some Kind Of Love (Cassandra Lewis)

7. Lost In A Dream (Cassandra Lewis, Natalie Hemby)

8. So Bad (Cassandra Lewis, Anderson East, Dave Cobb)

9. Emerald City (Cassandra Lewis, Emily West)

10. I Would (Cassandra Lewis)

CASSANDRA LEWIS 2024 TOUR DATES

* festival performance

^ supporting Allen Stone

August 23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium^

August 24 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle^

August 27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution^

August 28 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues^

August 29 - Isle of Palms, SC - Windjammers^

August 31 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's^

September 1 - Virginia Beach, VA - Ocean Concert Series^

September 2 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork^

September 4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club^

September 5 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel^

September 6 - Philadelphia, PA - BK Bowl^

September 7 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner^

September 9 - Montreal, QC - Studio TD^

September 10 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre^

September 12 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall^

September 13 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues^

September 14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue^

September 15 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee^

September 19 - Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST*

September 26 & 27 - Sisters, OR - Sister’s Folk Festival*

September 29 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival*

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborn

