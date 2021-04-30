Cassadee Pope to Release New Single 'What The Stars See' in May

Grammy-nominated and platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, is set to release her latest single "What The Stars See" featuring Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) and Lindsay Ell, available everywhere on May 7th. The explosive track, written by Pope, Jake Rose and Lindsey Rimes, beautifully expresses the desire to peek into someone's life who is no longer part of your own.

Today, Cassadee took to social media to share the exciting news that both Lindsay Ell and Karen Fairchild would be joining her on the track!

Fans that pre-save "What The Stars See" will automatically be entered to win their very own star named after them. The winner will be announced the same day as the track's release (May 7th.)

"I was inspired to write 'What The Stars See' after sitting outside one night looking up at the stars, curious what their perspective might be looking down on us," said Pope. "It made me think back to times in my life when I had just come out of a relationship but still felt so connected to the other person. I imagined having the superpower to be among the stars and observe, from their perspective, an ex moving on with their life (or not)."

Cassadee will be releasing the music video for "What The Stars See" exclusively with PEOPLE.com on May 14th. The video, directed by Ed Pryor, is a colorful take on the voyeuristic sensibilities of famed sci-fi action film, Blade Runner, and includes special appearances by both Karen Fairchild and Lindsay Ell.

See a sneak peek of the music video below!

Cassadee's powerhouse vocals come alive stronger than ever under the masterful direction from the track's producers Nick Wheeler (All-American Rejects) and Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) - role models who represent the best from the eras of Cassadee's own musical journey. Working with these two accomplished artists from different musical backgrounds created a genre-blending synergy that fully encapsulates Cassadee's sound.