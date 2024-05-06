Cassadee Pope to Embark on U.S. Headlining Tour This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope has announced her U.S. headlining tour, The Hereditary Tour, kicking off this summer. The announcement follows the news of her upcoming LP, Hereditary, out July 12.

The tour will be making stops throughout the country, kicking off July 11 in Anaheim, California and visiting Los Angeles, Knoxville, Albany, Charleston and more before wrapping on July 31 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The announcement will be accompanied by VIP packages for sale on today, Monday May 6 at noon ET with general on sale tickets taking place Tuesday, May 7 at 10am local time.

Schick Intuition is thrilled to sponsor Cassadee Pope on this headline tour promoting their Advanced Moisture and Sensitive Care products, allowing fans to claim special prizes each night of the tour!

For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE

Upcoming Cassadee Pope U.S. Tour Dates

July 11 - Anaheim, California - Chain Reaction~

July 12 - Los Angeles, California - The Peppermint Club~

July 13 - Mesa, Arizona - Nile Underground~

July 14 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pop Punk Summer Camp Festival

July 19 - Knoxville, Tennessee- Open Chord*

July 21 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Turntable*

July 22 -Louisville Kentucky - Headliners Music Hall*

July 23 - Albany, New York - Empire Live*

July 24 - Syracuse, New York - Funk ‘N Waffles*

July 26 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Elevation 27*

July 27 - Durham, North Carolina - Motorco Music Hall*

July 29 - Charleston, South Carolina - Music Farm*

July 30 - Jacksonville, Florida - Underbelly*

July 31 - West Palm Beach, Florida - Respectable Street*

~Foxies opening

*Natalia Taylar opening / Foxies direct support

Cassadee will also be performing at this year’s When We Were Young Festival this October 19-20 in Las Vegas, NV (billed as Hey Monday) and on the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise February 4-8 (also billed as Hey Monday).

Cassadee’s upcoming album, Hereditary, out July 12 marks The Voice winner’s first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots. Her latest single and music video for “Three of Us” was released earlier this week in support of Mental Health Month, as she invites listeners to confront the darkness of addiction and embrace the power of empathy, compassion and community.

Pre-Save Hereditary here to access exclusive BTS clip from the making of “Three of Us”

Hereditary can be heard as an emotional rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of life, love and self-discovery. Each track is a testament to the journey we embark on, shaped by our upbringing and the legacies passed down through generations. Whether that's love, betrayal or the intricate web of family dynamics, the title Hereditary captures the essence of our roots, the echoes of our past and the quest to carve our own path.

Cassadee shares, “My new album Hereditary offers a soundtrack to navigate the complexities of life with authenticity and courage. I couldn’t think of a better backdrop for these lyrics than pop/punk and I hope this album gives people permission to feel everything!”

But through it all – the Warped Tour parking lots, tours with Fall Out Boy and Yellowcard, CMT Awards and chart-topping singles – she’s always remained fearlessly, unapologetically herself. 15 years into her career, her confessional writing continues to redefine her place as a pop punk mainstay as she enters this renaissance with a new found sense of freedom.

About Cassadee Pope

CASSADEE POPE’s fourth LP, HEREDITARY, has been a long time coming for the Nashville-based singer/songwriter – not just in years, though those have been many. Pope’s first full-length since 2021’s Thrive marks her boldest, most resonant reimagining yet, a return to the upbeat, high-octane pop-punk sound she built her career on some 15 years ago. As a teenager, she and her band Hey Monday quickly rose to acclaim in the new-millennium emo scene, signing to Pete Wentz’s Decaydance and releasing a pair of cult classics via Decaydance/Columbia. In her 20s, she launched a country music career, headlined by a first-place finish on The Voice, a chart-topping album (2013’s Frame by Frame) and platinum singles (“Wasting All These Tears On You” and "Think of You" with Chris Young). Now, in her third decade, Pope is truly back where she belongs – aided by the benefit of years of personal introspection and a desire to fully understand her true identity. Her comeback single, “People That I Love Leave,” was released to critical and fan acclaim in 2023: features in PEOPLE and Rolling Stone, a performance at the historic Rose Bowl Parade, guest DJ sets at Emo Nite LA, a top 5 slot on TikTok’s Pop Music playlist and a special appearance at the 2023 When We Were Young festival duetting with Yellowcard, Simple Plan and Michelle Branch. The album’s 12 tracks are, in many ways, the reclamation of the grief Pope has experienced throughout her life, whether she’s laughing off the pain (“Rom Coms,” an ode to perfectly imperfect relationships), lamenting her own propensity for self-sabotage (“People That I Love Leave”), boldly embracing her sexuality (“Almost There”), leading a ceremonial eulogy for a failed flame (“I Died,” a collaboration with “The Rap Girl” Daisha McBride) or helping a loved one navigate the strains of addiction (“Three Of Us”). The album is the result of a decade and a half as a professional songwriter, yes, but also a relatively newfound willingness to unlock the why behind her feelings. After years spent inside the machine, everything’s come full circle for Cassadee Pope, though she’s now finally confident enough to sit back and enjoy what’s to come.

