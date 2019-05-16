Cartae Reveals New Single 'You Care'

With North London collective Mini Kingz fast becoming a hot topic of conversation in the UK scene, the First Lady of the crew Cartae now shares her infectious new single, 'You Care'. Taken from her forthcoming debut EP 'Minutes', the sensual R&B track comes fit with psychedelic music video directed by Jay Green.



First making her name as part of Mini Kingz alongside BenjiFlow, Ragz Originale and Oscar #Worldpeace, 'You Care' sees Cartae step out from the shadows of her label mates to carve her own path in the music world. Produced by Ragz Orginale, the track's downtempo beat allows space for her commanding vocals to take centre stage, with lyrics alluding to love and heartbreak.



The accompanying video shows Cartae serenading her partner in an elaborate setting surrounded by foliage. Director Jay Green has previously worked with the likes of Wiley andMiles From Kinshasa, while Cartae herself made and designed some of the outfits that were used.



Cartae's latest release follows on from the breezy synth-pop of her last single 'Long Time'. The infectious jam featured a refreshingly DIY music video draped in 90s sensibilities.



"The video is basically what goes on inside my mind. I see everything in an abstract way" Cartaeexplained in the aftermath of the release. "So this is my way of dealing with heartache and trying to move on whilst juggling the insecurities that come with chasing love."



Gearing towards her highly anticipated Minutes EP, 'You Care' sees Cartae deliver a more polished sound as her fledgling solo career gradually becomes more pronounced.





