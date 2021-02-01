Carrie Zaruba Is Returning To The Scene With New Album NATURAL DISASTER

Versatile powerhouse vocalist Carrie Zaruba has kept busy over the past few years. With the release of her new album titled "Natural Disaster," Carrie is ready to return to the music scene in a mighty way. The album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers.

While drawing back the curtain on her journey to self-discovery and following the momentum of her previous albums, Carrie decided she needed to take some time to be with her family and find her true self as an artist. "I took time to develop my own writing styles without thinking they'd ever see the light of day," says Carrie. "It most definitely plays a part in this record and where I stand in releasing it. Introspective would be the best way to sum up that period." What she ended with was a collection of 10 stunning songs, all of which tell a unique story.

The lead single Still Here is a personal one, telling how the version of herself she was afraid was gone had been there all along. With her beautifully vulnerable voice, Carrie belts out this heartfelt anthem, longing for this familiar self she thought she lost and pours her heart out in the driving chorus.

This emotionally explorative album, "Natural Disaster," which is peppered with hints of country, soul and pop comes in two parts. The first five tunes are full-scale studio recordings with heavy production while the second five have more of a scaled back, acoustic feel. All songs were penned by Carrie along with Kent Wells (Grammy-nominated producer for Dolly Parton). In fact, Carrie recorded all of the acoustic songs the day after they were written, often in one vocal take. "I wanted to fully capture the chemistry and magic, or as I like to call it, the lightning in the bottle, from when they are written," she says, and it certainly comes across clearly. All of the songs come together beautifully as an entire work full of heart.

For more information on Carrie Zaruba, visit her website and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube and her Website. Check out her mini documentary on Youtube titled "This is Who I Am."

About Carrie Zaruba: Passion and soul emanate from country songstress Carrie Zaruba. She draws inspiration from the likes of Brandi Carlile, Cam, Joy Williams, Lori McKenna, The Highwomen, The Secret Sisters, Tanya Tucker, Yola and of course Patty Griffin. The South Baltimore native grew up on rock and roll, singing along to the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell and Rolling Stones. Carrie became classically trained in 18th Century counterpoint, studied opera and chamber music and went on to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

Carrie began writing songs purely for therapeutic release and the next thing she knew she developed her own unique sound and released her debut album "Woman On A Mission" in 2016. Two years later, "Hearts Beat" was released. Carrie then took time off to spend with her family but she never stopped writing or singing. After her brief hiatus, she returned by opening for Joan Osborne in 2020, right as the world was beginning to close down due to the pandemic. Now Carrie is ready to share her heart with you as she continues to take you on her journey filled with music of love, redemption and unapologetic authenticity.