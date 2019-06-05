Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs Among 'Video of the Year' Finalists for 2019 CMT Music Awards

Tonight, country music's brightest stars will be recognized at the "2019 CMT Music Awards." With only a few hours away from the big event, CMT has unveiled the finalists for the highly coveted VIDEO OF THE YEAR award.

The CMT Music Awards are the only entirely fan-voted country award show, and for the last four weeks, fans have been voting on a group of VIDEO OF THE YEAR nominations that have been narrowed down to the following five finalists:

Carrie Underwood -"Cry Pretty"

Kane Brown -"Good as You"

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels -"Coming Home"

Kelsea Ballerini -"Miss Me More"

Luke Combs -"She Got the Best of Me"

Of the VIDEO OF THE YEAR award nominees, Carrie Underwood brings fierce competition, reigning as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 18 wins.

This year's CMT Music Awards boasts a record-breaking number of performing artists and will include additional surprise guests on the LIVE telecast, premiering Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs will all take the stage as performers this year during country music's biggest party.

As of this morning, Twitter voting is open for this award and will remain open through the live broadcast of tonight's show. Voting is only available on Twitter. Fans will need to tweet #CMTawards with the artist-specific hashtag listed below in order to cast a vote. Both hashtags are required for the vote to count.

Below are voting hashtags for the five finalists:

#VoteCarrie

#VoteKane

#VoteKeith

#VoteKelsea

#VoteLuke

A limited number of tickets to the "2019 CMT Music Awards" are still available at Ticketmaster.com.





