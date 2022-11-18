Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carly Simon Unveils 'We Have No Secrets' From 'Live at Grand Central'

The release comes on the 50th Anniversary of her beloved studio album, No Secrets.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Carly Simon unveils a version of "We Have No Secrets" taken from her forthcoming Live at Grand Central legendary surprise concert being released on audio and Blu-ray for the first time on January 27.

The video for Live at Grand Central has been digitized, converted to HD and re-edited, while the audio has been re-mixed by multi-Grammy Award winning producer and engineer Frank Filipetti. The concert will be available on Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and digital streaming platforms via MRI/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. A very limited-edition colored vinyl is also available. Pre-order HERE.

In April 1995, commuters walking through Grand Central were pleasantly surprised to stumble upon Simon and her band performing a full, unannounced concert in the middle of the main terminal. The concert-Simon's first in fourteen years-was filmed and aired on Lifetime for a television special which was released on VHS later that year.

Simon was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The special evening featured performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles, and the full induction ceremony will air on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. EST on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume in the SXM App.

Her exhibition is officially open now at the historic Cleveland museum, including her original outfit and some original prints from the famous Norman Seeff photo shoot for the cover of Playing Possum, handwritten lyrics from an early draft of "You're So Vain," and her custom-made Taylor guitar with beautiful personalized inlay work.

Exclusive merchandise is available including a limited edition 100% silk scarf personally designed by Carly via her website HERE and exclusive co-branded merch in collaboration with the Rock Hall with proceeds going to Rock Hall's educational programs website HERE.

Born and raised in New York City, Simon is a Grammy-award winning musician, singer-songwriter and author whose career spans over five decades. In the '70s Simon had a string of chart-topping hit singles including the beloved "You're So Vain" which reached #1, as well as "Anticipation," "Nobody Does It Better," "Coming Around Again," "Mockingbird" with James Taylor and more.

Simon has received an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, received the Berklee College of Music Honorary Doctor of Music Degree and has been nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Watch the new music video here:



VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video
Watch Keith Urban's new music video for “Street Called Main.” The video, shot in Portland, Tennessee, marks the first time that director Justin Key and Urban have worked together on a music video. Urban’s current radio single “Brown Eyes Baby” continues to climb the chart, having just entered the Top 30.
VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert Photo
VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert
For the project, Monroe created an XR (extended reality live concert) using the same technology used to produce visuals for Disney’s “The Mandalorian”, with the same studio team behind Billie Eilish's “Where Do We Go” XR live stream and Kid Cudi’s Amazon Prime special, “Watch A Man Named Scott”. Watch the video now!
P!NK Announces Forthcoming Album Trustfall Photo
P!NK Announces Forthcoming Album 'Trustfall'
Her first studio album since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, TRUSTFALL marks an exciting return to music from the celebrated artist. P!NK shared the first single off the album earlier this month with the release of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” a vibrant pop single produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who also co-wrote the song with P!NK.
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Dont Need Anyone”  Photo
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Don't Need Anyone” 
Singer, songwriter and composer Noelle Tannen's musical life started early. 'I started singing in choirs at a young age and studying cell at age six, and I took that quite seriously as a child and while growing up, states Tannen, 'I did always know, however that playing the cello wouldn't allow me to be as creative as I wanted to be, nor would it allow me explore all of my different interests.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM RecordsAlexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records
November 17, 2022

A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
November 17, 2022

The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First SingleAlternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
November 17, 2022

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.
Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-HostBilly Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host
November 17, 2022

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. For the first time, the special has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California.
LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack ReleasedLISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released
November 17, 2022

'When I Grow Up' from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released. The new track features vocals from Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The track follows the soundtrack's lead single 'Revolting Children.'