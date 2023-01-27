Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carly Simon Releases Legendary 'Live At Grand Central'

A very limited-edition colored vinyl is also available.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Carly Simon's highly anticipated Live at Grand Central legendary surprise concert has been released for the first time ever on audio and Blu-ray.

The video for Live at Grand Central has been digitized, converted to HD and re-edited, while the audio has been re-mixed by multi-Grammy Award winning producer and engineer Frank Filipetti. The concert is available on Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and digital streaming platforms via MRI/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. A very limited-edition colored vinyl is also available.

In April 1995, commuters walking through Grand Central were pleasantly surprised to stumble upon Simon and her band performing a full, unannounced concert in the middle of the main terminal.

The concert-Simon's first in fourteen years-was filmed and aired on the Lifetime network for a television special which was released on VHS later that year.
Simon was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a special evening which featured performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Sara Bareilles.

Her exhibition is officially open now at the historic Cleveland museum, including her original outfit and some original prints from the famous Norman Seeff photo shoot for the cover of Playing Possum, handwritten lyrics from an early draft of "You're So Vain," and her custom-made Taylor guitar with beautiful personalized inlay work. Exclusive merchandise is available including a limited edition 100% silk scarf personally designed by Carly.

Born and raised in New York City, Simon is a Grammy-award winning musician, singer-songwriter and author whose career spans over five decades. In the '70s Simon had a string of chart-topping hit singles including the beloved "You're So Vain" which reached #1, as well as "Anticipation," "Nobody Does It Better," "Coming Around Again," "Mockingbird" with James Taylor and more.

Simon has received an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, received a Berklee College of Music Honorary Doctor of Music Degree and been nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Listen to the concert here:

Watch the new music video here:



Michael Major


