Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Song 'Let's Be Friends'

Multi-platinum Grammy, Juno and Polaris Prize nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases a new song for those happy to spend Valentine's Day alone. "Let's Be Friends" was written by Jepsen, Christopher J Baran and Ben Romans, and produced by Baran and Romans. The song is available now via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records at all digital retailers.

Watch the lyric video for "Let's Be Friends" below!

"'Let's Be Friends' is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup," says Jepsen. "This Valentine's Day I'd prefer to just rip off the band aid. See you never!"

Jepsen kicked off a European tour, including a sold-out show at O2 Brixton Academy in London, and has been announced as a performer for this year's Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival as well as New York's Governors Ball. See below for a complete itinerary. For more information and to purchase tickets visit HERE

Feb 7 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Feb 8 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

Feb 10 Paris, FR Le Trabendo

Feb 12 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Feb 13 Brussels, BE La Madeleine

Feb 15 Köln, GER Essigfabrik

Feb 16 Hamburg, GER Gruenspan

Feb 18 München, GER Technikum München

Feb 19 Berlin, GER Columbia Theater

Feb 21 Oslo, NOR Sentrum Scene

April 11 Indio, CA Coachella

April 12 Oakland, CA FOX Theater*

April 14 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre*

April 16 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*

April 18 Indio, CA Coachella

June 6 New York, NY Governors Ball

*tickets on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local

Photo Credit: Matt Martin





