Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Song 'Let's Be Friends'
Multi-platinum Grammy, Juno and Polaris Prize nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases a new song for those happy to spend Valentine's Day alone. "Let's Be Friends" was written by Jepsen, Christopher J Baran and Ben Romans, and produced by Baran and Romans. The song is available now via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records at all digital retailers.
Watch the lyric video for "Let's Be Friends" below!
"'Let's Be Friends' is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup," says Jepsen. "This Valentine's Day I'd prefer to just rip off the band aid. See you never!"
Jepsen kicked off a European tour, including a sold-out show at O2 Brixton Academy in London, and has been announced as a performer for this year's Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival as well as New York's Governors Ball. See below for a complete itinerary. For more information and to purchase tickets visit HERE
Feb 7 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Feb 8 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
Feb 10 Paris, FR Le Trabendo
Feb 12 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
Feb 13 Brussels, BE La Madeleine
Feb 15 Köln, GER Essigfabrik
Feb 16 Hamburg, GER Gruenspan
Feb 18 München, GER Technikum München
Feb 19 Berlin, GER Columbia Theater
Feb 21 Oslo, NOR Sentrum Scene
April 11 Indio, CA Coachella
April 12 Oakland, CA FOX Theater*
April 14 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre*
April 16 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*
April 18 Indio, CA Coachella
June 6 New York, NY Governors Ball
*tickets on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local
Photo Credit: Matt Martin