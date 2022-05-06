Carly Rae Jepsen Premieres New Single 'Western Wind'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen shares her highly anticipated new single "Western Wind." Produced by Rostam Batmanglij "Western Wind" is available now at all digital retailers via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

"Western Wind" inhabits a warm and hypnotic atmosphere achieved through a delicate tapestry of elements: sunlit guitar tones, soulful piano melodies, the luminous textures of Hammond B3 organ, an elegant patchwork of percussion. Graced with Jepsen's radiant vocal work, the result is a spellbinding backdrop to her lyrical storytelling, infusing the song's mood of nostalgia and longing with a lovely euphoria.

Like all her output to date - such as her critically lauded and culture-shaping 2015 album E*MO*TION - "Western Wind" embodies a charmed quality that invites a certain daydreaming on the part of the listener. As Jepsen reveals, the song emerged from the deep solitude of quarantine, a period of time that compelled her toward her most introspective songwriting yet.

Complementing the beauty of the song is an equally stunning video shot in the natural elements of Southern California by Taylor Fauntleroy. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards."

Last month, Jepsen made waves by performing "Western Wind" during her highly celebrated set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The song's debut earned immediate attention from leading music outlets, including Pitchfork, Stereogum, and The FADER.

Co-written by Jepsen and Batmanglij, "Western Wind" continues a collaboration the two musicians first kicked off with E*MO*TION. A major creative milestone for Jepsen, E*MO*TION inspired in-depth analysis from cultural critics and landed on multiple year-end "best of" lists including Pitchfork, Stereogum, Noisey, NPR, and many more.

Released in 2019, her follow-up album Dedicated covered even more musical and emotional ground. Working with a crew of trusted songwriters and producers (among them John Hill, Jack Antonoff, Captain Cuts, Patrik Berger, and her longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe), Jepsen indulged in more sonic experimentation than she had in the past.

She returned the following May with a gift for her fans: Dedicated Side B, a buoyant set of dance-floor tunes that affirmed her status as pop's undefeatable ambassador of love. Much more to come from Carly Rae Jepsen in 2022.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo by: Meredith Jenks