Car Seat Headrest Debut New Track 'Hollywood'

Car Seat Headrest unveil a new song, "Hollywood" today alongside a Sabrina Nichols-directed video and an acoustic version of the song.

Watch/listen below!

"Hollywood" is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Making A Door Less Open, set for release May 1 on Matador Records.

"This song is about Hollywood as a place where people go to make their fantasies come to life, and they end up exploiting other people and doing terrible things to maintain their fantasy," says bandleader Will Toledo, whose alter ego Trait appears in the video in animated form. "There's this terror you're going to lose the fantasy, and you're going to have to face the facts, and some people will do anything to avoid facing that. It's about that fear, and the pain of being subjugated to someone else's fantasy against your will, and it's all tied together under this banner of this physical location of Hollywood that we all know about and dream about, but none of us really want to think about what is going on behind the scenes there."

The band also unveil the digital tracklist for Making A Door Less Open today. Preorder across all formats, with distinct track listings and mixes for digital, CD and vinyl, here. "Hollywood" follows previously released tracks "Can't Cool Me Down" and "Martin," one of Toledo's favorite songs he's ever written.

Car Seat Headrest have cancelled their summer tour dates due to COVID-19, with plans to reschedule. Read a statement from Toledo here.

Created over the course of four years, Making a Door Less Open is the result of a fruitful "collaboration" between Car Seat Headrest, led by Will Toledo, and 1 Trait Danger, a CSH electronic side project consisting of drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo's alternate persona, Trait. Read a statement on the album from Toledo, as Trait, here.

Making A Door Less Open-Car Seat Headrest's first set of brand new songs since 2016's Teens Of Denial-sees Toledo embarking on new and imaginative roads to songwriting and recording, placing emphasis on the individual songs, each with its own "special energy," rather than attempting to draw a coherent storyteller narrative through the album as he has in the past, resulting in his most dynamic and open-ended work to date.

Comprised of Will Toledo, Andrew Katz (drums), Ethan Ives (guitar) and Seth Dalby (bass), Car Seat Headrest has either released 11 or three albums to date, depending on the way you look at it. A prolific songwriter, Toledo took his moniker from making early recordings in the private environment of his family's car, releasing a dozen self-recorded and produced albums on Bandcamp and building a tight-knit following. Toledo has since gone from an empty five-seater to selling out tours and filling festival main stages. 2015's Teens of Style was a collection of songs from his early years. The band's proper Matador debut, Teens of Denial, followed in 2016 and catapulted them to overnight commercial success and widespread critical acclaim, as well as highlighting Toledo as a prodigious lyricist. 2018's Twin Fantasy, an epic re-imagination of an album originally released in 2011, demonstrated newfound scale, depth and ambition.





