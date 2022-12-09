Candi Carpenter Releases New Song 'Exorcist'

Singer, songwriter and musician Candi Carpenter's new song, "Exorcist," is out today via A-Frame Records/House of 42.

The most raw and honest music of their career, "Exorcist" begins a new creative chapter for Carpenter, who is leaving their country roots for the alternative/pop space where they feel most authentically themself. The song is the first unveiled from Carpenter's anticipated new album and inspired the creation of the project itself. The new record is set for release in 2023, additional details to come.

Of the song, Carpenter shares, "'Exorcist' is the first song I wrote for my new project and is the first song I'd ever written that felt painfully and viscerally like me. My co-producers Peter Shurkin and Alden Witt helped me heal through the process of writing this album. They called me on my bulls, and sat with me for hundreds of hours while I poured my heart out, and sobbed into my laptop. They pushed me to be fearless and open and painstakingly honest. I discovered myself because of this project."

"Exorcist" was written by Carpenter and Witt and mixed by Adam Hawkins (Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne).

Listen to the new single here: