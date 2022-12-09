Candi Carpenter Releases New Song 'Exorcist'
The new record is set for release in 2023, additional details to come.
Singer, songwriter and musician Candi Carpenter's new song, "Exorcist," is out today via A-Frame Records/House of 42.
The most raw and honest music of their career, "Exorcist" begins a new creative chapter for Carpenter, who is leaving their country roots for the alternative/pop space where they feel most authentically themself. The song is the first unveiled from Carpenter's anticipated new album and inspired the creation of the project itself. The new record is set for release in 2023, additional details to come.
Of the song, Carpenter shares, "'Exorcist' is the first song I wrote for my new project and is the first song I'd ever written that felt painfully and viscerally like me. My co-producers Peter Shurkin and Alden Witt helped me heal through the process of writing this album. They called me on my bulls, and sat with me for hundreds of hours while I poured my heart out, and sobbed into my laptop. They pushed me to be fearless and open and painstakingly honest. I discovered myself because of this project."
"Exorcist" was written by Carpenter and Witt and mixed by Adam Hawkins (Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne).
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022
ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022
A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022
To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022
Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!