Canadian Pop Powerhouse Olivia Lunny Shares New Single 'Heaven'

Canadian singer-songwriter and pop newcomer, Olivia Lunny, releases her new single ‘Heaven’, which is lifted from her highly anticipated album, to be released this year. ‘Heaven’ beautifully captures the exhilarating infatuation you feel when you're with that special someone. Lines like “Here with you, I found heaven in your eyes” perfectly express the overwhelming joy of being in love, while reminding us that in those moments, everything else fades away, and all that truly matters is the connection you share with the person you love.

“The lyrics are raw, chaotic, beautiful and unhinged. It stands alone as its own world… sonically different from anything I’ve done before, this song shows a side of me I haven’t let fans in on before. Said Lunny.

‘Heaven’ follows the 2024 single, “City of Angles’, which was Lunny’s love letter to Los Angeles. In 2023 Lunny toured with Ellie Goulding and Loreen and earlier this year she was announced on the lineup for The Governors Ball 2025.

Following the success of hit single ‘TIMEZONE’ which soared up the charts making it her Top 40 debut and one of the sole independent records to break the Top 40 that year. Following the hype and success, Olivia released a brand-new EP ‘Heartbreak on Repeat,’ a truly versatile collection of emotional, edgy pop hits which celebrated the power of self-love and unapologetic independence.

ABOUT OLIVIA LUNNY:

Olivia delivers a dynamic breed of pop, instantly infectious, but full of emotional depth. After taking up guitar and writing her first song at age 12, the Winnipeg native soon ascended to national fame, earning a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Pop Artist of the Year when she was 17 and scoring a Top 40 hit in Canada with her 2019 single ‘I Got You’. The following year, she won the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation, inked her label deal with Universal Music Canada/Virgin Music, and released her debut EP, To The Ones I Loved. In 2021, Olivia released her debut self-titled album featuring stacked hits such as disco-pop banger "Who Could Say No" and retro-vibed fan favourite ‘Sad To See You Happy.’

Continuing to captivate listeners with her spellbinding vocals and incredibly resonant lyrics, Olivia has collectively amassed more than 20 million global streams and garnered media support from the likes of Billboard, Official Charts, Paper, Notion, Refinery29, Nylon, The Line of Best Fit, and Hunger among many others.

Photo Credit: Ivy Tellin

Comments