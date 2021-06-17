Canadian Music Week Announces Virtual Jim Beam National Talent Search 2021

Canadian Music Week (CMW) is pleased to announce the annual Jim Beam® Virtual National Talent Search will take place virtually June 21-July 10, 2021. Jim Beam® Bourbon's Virtual National Talent Search will include six provincial webisodes that will be streamed via Indies.ca, where fans can vote for their favourite artists in each province to help determine the grand prize winner.

Hosted by comedian Darrin Rose, the Jim Beam® Virtual National Talent Search will include 18 finalists, with three finalists from each of the participating provinces British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. The finalists will receive constructive feedback from Artist Advisors: Jason McCoy, Singer/Songwriter and Morning Host at Pure Country 106; Ricochet, Host/Creator of Made In Toronto at FLOW 93.5; and Sally Shaar, lead singer of Monowhales.

CMW and the Jim Beam® Virtual National Talent Search will provide 18 of Canada's best new bands with their own virtual stage, ownership of their own recordings, and starring roles in this musical event that has rewritten the way homegrown independent talent is discovered. Each webisode will focus on one of the six participating Provinces, and feature performances from three local artist finalists, as well as feedback commentary from the Artist Advisors.



"In 2020 we moved the Jim Beam® National Talent Search online, which was viewed by millions," said Canadian Music Week president Neill Dixon. "Jim Beam's national talent search webcast continues to support and elevate this invaluable talent initiative until we can be together in venues again."



"Jim Beam is a proud supporter of the Canadian music industry," says Lisa Li, Senior Brand Manager of Bourbon at Beam Suntory. "Building on the 2020 program, Jim Beam continues to showcase the diversity of excellent talent in Canada and lends its support to the Unison Benevolent Fund."

One grand prize winner, selected from 18 provincial 2021 finalists, will win the opportunity to perform live on stage at the 2022 Jim Beam INDIE Awards in Toronto, in front of thousands of industry insiders from Canada and around the world who are looking for the next big thing. Additional grand prize package items are a fully produced single at Metalworks Studios, a shopping spree at Long & McQuade, and gifts from Canadian Musician Magazine.

Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. Combining multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows and the nation's largest new music festival.



Beam Suntory is the third largest spirits provider in the world, and has at its helm the world's number one selling bourbon, JIM BEAM® Bourbon. Since 1795, Jim Beam remains true to the Beam family recipe, passed on from seven generations. Today, Jim Beam carries the legacy of the legendary Beam master distillers and make history in every bottle.