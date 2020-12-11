Calling All Crows Announces Annual Benefit Show

Calling All Crows (CAC) announced its 13th annual benefit concert featuring Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos Live from the Ballroom which will stream online Saturday, December 19th.

Stokes will be performing with his band the Pintos in their first and only virtual show of the year, with money raised from the concert helping channel the power of music toward community change for women and girls. Tickets for the concert are $25 and are available at noonchorus.com/calling-all-crows. This year, fans can also take part in a pre and post show digital party and a digital service project with Chad. VIP packages start at $75.

"This year will be different, but we are dedicated to making a difference in our community any way we can. We look forward to connecting with dozens of our fans and mobilizing everyone for social change during these trying times," said Stokes.

Calling All Crows is the social activist organization founded by Stokes and his partner Sybil Gallagher Urmston in 2008 to bring their commitment to hands-on service and activism on the road. Since then, they have continued to work with musicians, fans, and nonprofits to better the lives of women locally and globally. CAC's current campaign focus is on preventing sexual violence at shows and festivals through their #HereForTheMusic campaign, which has trained over 2000 musicians, venue/festival staff, industry professionals, and fans to-date. Calling All Crows has also partnered with the Multifaith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration to launch Unlocked Voices, a virtual concert series that raises money for local community organizations that provide hygiene supplies to incarcerated people and to help those who are being released early from prisons due to COVID.

In addition to the show itself, the Annual Benefit Weekend always includes a service project where fans and the artists come together to learn about issues impacting their communities and how they can make a difference. This year, participants will be learning about trans and non-binary figures from history in partnership with Riot RI, a volunteer-based non-profit that uses music creation, critical thinking and collaborative relationships to foster collective empowerment and the development of healthy identities in girls, women, trans, and gender-expansive youth and adults. Participants will learn how to advocate for those who are trying to survive unsafe conditions in jails and prisons during this pandemic, and writing holiday cards to incarcerated folks to spread hope, safety and build community.

"Our work always focuses around building community, awareness, and serving together. No year has felt more important for this mission than a time of such dire need, loneliness, and uprisings,' said Sybil Gallagher Urmston. "We're grateful for the Calling All Crows community of music fans, bands, and nonprofit partners who have risen to the occasion and made a real difference this year for people impacted by incarceration, the pandemic, and sexual violence."

Preceding the performance by Chadwick Stokes and the Pintos, Calling All Crows will announce the recipient of the Lauzie Award. Named in honor of Laura Gallagher, mother of Calling All Crows' co-founder Sybil Gallagher, the award honors an individual who embodies a true spirit of service and inspires others to do the same. Previous honorees include Senator Elizabeth Warren, CEO Amanda Nguyen, and the founder of NuDay Syria, Nadia Alawa.

Chadwick Stokes is an accomplished musician and songwriter who grew up on a small farm outside of Boston. A songwriter since early adolescence, his many projects have woven together music, art, history and activism. From Dispatch, which he started in his early 20s; to his politically driven band, State Radio; to his nascent solo project, Chadwick Stokes and the Pintos, Chad has committed himself to using music as a vehicle for social and political change. Through his many years of working independently within what can be a difficult industry, Chadwick has been continually motivated by his love of music and the people he makes it with.

Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos Live from the Ballroom, a benefit concert for Calling All Crows will stream online Saturday, December 19, 8:00 PM EST. Tickets are $25. Service project tickets are $20. VIP packages including access to the pre and post show party and a limited edition poster are $75, $95, and $135. Tickets are available at noonchorus.com/calling-all-crows. The stream will be active until Tuesday, December 22, 2020.