Call Me Spinster Shares Dreamy New Single 'Two Hearts'

Today, Chattanooga sister-trio Call Me Spinster shares a dreamy new single "Two Hearts" off their self-titled EP, which releases December 11 via Strolling Bones Records. Accompanied by a charming, surreal video shot during quarantine, "Two Hearts" is an optimistic meditation on the ups and downs of relationships, illustrated with the trio's wistful melodies and reflective, earnest lyrics. It was featured this morning via Magnet, who said "'Two Hearts' epitomizes the album's fleshed-out version of a timeless sound that hints at the past while steering just clear of preciousness... And the comfy familial vibe is undeniable."

"'Two Hearts' was written after a fight with a loved one, and like many of our songs, in a bathtub. It is about a moment in a relationship when expectations suddenly shift, but faith that the 'seeds and rinds' of what was there in the first place will remain through difficult times," the group explains. "As we worked on the video in the spring of 2020, the song itself took on a new meaning. We, like millions of others, navigated the dreamlike ocean of highs and lows of relationships in quarantine - condensed into a tiny fish tank - finding that the essential components of love and connection can be distilled through stress and hardship rather than broken."

Featuring three sisters - Amelia, Rachel and Rosalie - Call Me Spinster is an extraordinary example of the transcendent musical bond only siblings can share. With unorthodox instruments and pristine vocal harmonies, the trio blurs old-timey traditions and modernized pop fun with a streak of self-aware humor. Showcasing their quirky, catchy lyrics, Call Me Spinster's debut single "Here You Are" filters Debbie Harry energy through a 60's girl group chord progression. MXDWN recently praised the song, calling it "an excellent blend of retro rock that is a perfect pick-me-up during a global pandemic."

Produced by Drew Vandenberg (of Montreal, Toro y Moi) in Athens, GA, the Call Me Spinster EP transforms the group's merry-go-round instrumentation with left-of-center arrangements and a full studio band. In the middle of recording, however, the pandemic forced the trio to return to Chattanooga, where they finished vocal tracking, overdubs and even full songs, with the help of video chat tutorials from their producer. They laid down accordion tracks in the bathroom, enlisted boyfriends to help out with handclaps, and had to re-record takes marred by a dog snoring in the background, but the process resulted in a brilliantly unpredictable collection of five eclectic new songs. The Call Me Spinster debut is a welcome introduction to this trio's wide-reaching yet somehow singular sound, and a testament to a group that never takes the most traveled route.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Our Ampersand Photography

