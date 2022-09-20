Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Calexico Share New Track 'Rambler'

Calexico Share New Track 'Rambler'

Their upcoming tour dates will launch on October 5.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Stripped down, loose and fun, Calexico has shared the new track "Rambler" today, a song reminiscent of their earliest tracks; listen to it below.

Co-founding member of the band Joey Burns says the track is inspired by time spent in the Northwest, from Idaho and Montana to Oregon and Washington. "Throughout these travels I kept seeing ghosts looking for someone to sing their stories," Burns said.

"When John [Covertino] and I met up to record, the music came together in a flash, and you can feel that spark of spontaneity between the acoustic guitar and drums when you listen. Later on we added some slide guitar (Connor Gallaher) and backing vocals (Luke Ydstie) to build splashes of color and character."

Next month the band will embark on a tour of the East coast, performing in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Washington DC and more. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Joey Burns and John Convertino have been performing together for over 30 years, sharing a deep love of jazz and usually building songs on a foundation of bass and drums. But all these years later, Calexico is still breaking new ground.

Their latest album, El Mirador, came out in April of this year and showcases a sunnier side of the band, cutting through two years of pandemic fog with a blast of danceable optimism. Writing and recording alongside Sergio Mendoza (keys, accordion, percussion), the album expands on long running influences of cumbia, mariachi and the plethora of diaspora sounds flourishing throughout the Southwest.

The title track "El Mirador" features gossamer vocals from Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno, while Spanish rocker Jairo Zavala brings his signature bravado to "Cumbia Peninsula." By working with friends and recurring collaborators, Calexico also highlights the unique social and linguistic intersections at the US-Mexico border and the magnificent possibilities of a borderless world. "The album is trying to convey openness," adds Burns. "Look around you. If you're in the North, you need a South to live in balance. We're all breathing together."

El Mirador stands both as a lookout point and beacon in the dark; an opportunity to search inwards, ponder our connections to the Earth and its people, and hopefully illuminate a path forward. After decades on the road Calexico's music remains boundless and romantic, still gazing upon the horizon in search of their next adventure.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

10/6 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #
10/7 - Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago #
10/8 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries #
10/9 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #
10/10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café #
10/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall #
10/13 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #
10/14 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns #
10/15 - Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre #
10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #
10/18 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #
10/19 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater #
10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly #
10/22 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse #
10/23 + 10/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #
10/25 + 10/26 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #
10/28 - Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club #
3/30 - 4/2 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival 2023

# - with Ada Lea

Photo Credit: C.J. Strehlow

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.