Calexico Announce New Holiday Album 'Seasonal Shift'

To be released via ANTI- Records on December 4.

Tucson, Arizona group Calexico is announcing their first holiday album Seasonal Shift today, to be released via ANTI- Records on December 4. Less of a Christmas album and more of a cross cultural seasonal celebration, the themes of Seasonal Shift are based around that familiar end of year feeling of reflection, of ceremony and of recognition of the year gone by and changes it brought for better and for worse.

Out today is the album's festive first track, "Hear The Bells." Listen to it below. Seasonal Shift digital and CD pre-order is available HERE, as is a red vinyl pre-order available via Rough Trade and a limited edition run of 500 violet LP's via the band's local Arizona record store Zia.

"When writing songs for a seasonal album, I wanted to include some of the aspects of celebrations and traditions observed in Tucson around early November," said vocalist / guitarist Joey Burns of "Hear The Bells." "This song is about holding time and space for memories. Dia de Los Muertos and The All Souls Procession are two events that have influenced Southern Arizona and remembering those who've passed away. But it could also be about giving memories importance, too. The story could be about two lovers or two family members."

Seasonal Shift contains a few cover songs, including classics by John Lennon with Yoko Ono and Tom Petty as well as a few special guests and a whole lot of good will. It's heartfelt but fun, and earnest but celebratory. It features Calexico in an assortment of guises, referencing Portuguese fado and old Mexican folk songs, from the stripped back two-man skeleton to the full party of international collaborators, including artists like Bombino, Gaby Moreno, Gisela João, Nick Urata (DeVotchKa) and Camilo Lara.

Reflecting on the album, Joey Burns says, "It's more of a seasonal album and like all seasons they are about change and how those changes in the world resonate inside of you. I never thought this would have gone the way that it did. We were aiming to record a 6 song EP and we kept going. I guess I never thought I would be on semi-permanent hibernation mode either, but I'm super happy and extremely grateful."

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles