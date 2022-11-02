Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caitlin Rose & Courtney Marie Andrews Team Up For New Single

Caitlin Rose & Courtney Marie Andrews Team Up For New Single

Rose's new album will be out November 18th.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Celebrated Nashville singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose released a new single called "Getting It Right" off her forthcoming album CAZIMI (out November 18th via Missing Piece Records). Co-written with Courtney Marie Andrews, who also sings harmonies on the track, "Getting It Right" finds a resolute Rose trying her wearied best at self-improvement.

"Several years ago, I fell in love with Courtney's first album," stated Rose. "I had been doing co-writes for a while, but realized I needed to start focusing in on the writers and artists I really wanted to collaborate with. I wasn't really being set up on things that were fulfilling that desire so I snuck into her DM's and proposed a write whenever she was in town. Luckily she was already in town and we spent an extremely hot afternoon on the patio talking astrology and music and walking away with what I always thought of as a bit of a banger."

She continued, "It feels like an obvious anthem for the album with all the time that's gone by and the hole I was in for a few years. All the disappointment of feeling like I couldn't do a damn thing right. I'm not even sure how much of that discussion was had, but it was really refreshing to talk and create something with someone on the brink of their own amazing journey. A little of my own cynicism dissolved that day, and even though it would take a few more years before I could actually embark on my own re-entry into the field, it's definitely a song that helped push me in the right direction."

"Getting It Right" follows the release of the "stomping, sassy" (The New York Times) "Nobody's Sweetheart," a song co-written with Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Tenille Townes) that conflates self-acceptance with defiant rejection of popularity. The lead single "Black Obsidian" is also out now, which Rolling Stone called "atmospheric" and Nashville Scene dubbed "eerie and mesmerizing."

When Caitlin Rose settled in at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios for a week of tracking in February 2020 with co-producer Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell), she never expected the world to turn on its head just a month later. It turns out, sitting with these songs a little longer is exactly what she needed.

After a seven year absence following the release of her sophomore LP, The Stand-In, she was finally ready to dismiss any preconceived idea of what a "Caitlin Rose Album" should be. The resulting 12-song collection reflects the multifaceted complexity of a fully-realized person, even if things had to be pulled apart and put back together a few times to get there.

Taking its title from the astrological term for when a planet is in such close proximity to the sun that it's considered to be in the heart of it, CAZIMI chronicles "the slow motion unraveling of somebody's life" in the aftermath. With a voice equal parts honeyed and world-weary, and featuring backup vocals from Courtney Marie Andrews, Rose sings self-aware songs of self-destruction, documenting proclivity and impulse control, bad habits in life and in romantic pursuits.

She skips across genres, combining new wave influences with pop stylings and the melancholy folk songwriting that made her such a staple of the Nashville rock scene.

Not as much a return to form as it is a reintroduction to Caitlin Rose, CAZIMI follows 2021's deluxe 10-year anniversary edition of her beloved debut Own Side. That record, along with her celebrated 2013 follow-up The Stand-In, garnered widespread critical acclaim from press including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, SPIN, TIME, The Washington Post and more.

Pitchfork said, "Rose's voice...is a striking instrument to carry a hypnotic, achey-breaky, pop-catchy chorus, of which she has bucketloads," and The New York Times declared, "She has a sweet, knowing voice and a penchant for lyrics that are far darker." She has been called a "promisingly wry lyricist" by The Guardian and "the future of Nashville and American country music" by BBC Music.

Watch them record the new single in the studio here:



Girl Scout Release New Single All The Time And Everywhere Photo
Girl Scout Release New Single 'All The Time And Everywhere'
Stockholm-based newcomers Girl Scout have released their latest song “All The Time And Everywhere,” the official follow-up to their debut single “Do You Remember Sally Moore?.” Teaming up with director Jessie Morgan, the visual was filmed on Super 8 during their first ever festival performances this summer. 
Aly & AJ Release New Single With Love From Photo
Aly & AJ Release New Single 'With Love From'
Aly & AJ unleash their new track “With Love From.' Like the thunder before a storm, “With Love From” (co-produced by Aly & AJ alongside Yves Rothman & James McAlister) feels heavy yet electric, emotionally stirring yet calming, and is the first taste of the sisters’ forthcoming album of the same.
GRAMMY Awards Nominees To Be Unveiled Live From The GRAMMY Museum Photo
GRAMMY Awards Nominees To Be Unveiled Live From The GRAMMY Museum
The annual GRAMMY Awards celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners.
Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency” Photo
Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency”
Shevyn Roberts releases an upcoming album 'High On Frequency' with the lead single 'Runnin Outta Time,' which features a Robert Eibach remix. Robert Eibach-DJ, Producer, Remixer, Songwriter-who has worked with Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and many others.

From This Author - Michael Major


Discovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime PodcastDiscovery ID's ON THE CASE EP and TRUE CONVICTION Host Celebrate 100th Episode of ANATOMY OF MURDER True-Crime Podcast
November 1, 2022

“Anatomy Of Murder,” the true-crime podcast examining homicide cases and paths to justice for the victims, released its 100th episode. Each week, former New York City homicide prosecutor and host of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction,” Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi, teams up with Emmy award-winning investigative journalist.
Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'
November 1, 2022

LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, “Kissing You.” The track “Kissing You” has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album.  Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani’s heart.
RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz RecordingsRUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz Recordings
November 1, 2022

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign. “Pier Light” is a true progression in RUMTUM’s sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022’s “Isles in Indigo” LP.
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANELABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL
November 1, 2022

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes.  The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun. 
Two Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in DecemberTwo Special HOUSEBROKEN Holiday Episodes to Air in December
November 1, 2022

The episodes will be featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas. The episodes will feature a new holiday-inspired theme song performed by indie-band Superorganism. Check out the episode descriptions now!